HEAT Show Resolve In Gritty Victory Over Mavs

Although the HEAT gave up an early 24-point lead, they responded to adversity in a tough environment and defeated the Mavs 122-118 in overtime Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Center.

And at the end of the day, it was all about Miami’s rising star in Bam Adebayo.

1. Bam Records Another Triple-Double

By now you should know that Adebayo empties the tank night in and night out.

But on Saturday, he took things to another level.

After doing his usual damage off dribble handoffs and playing solid defense early on, Adebayo took over in overtime and made sure the HEAT would walk away victorious.

Not only did the 22-year-old swat Kristaps Porziņģis, grab the rebound to secure his triple-double and slam it on the other end…

…but he also came through with the biggest play of the game a little later on:

All effort.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, a team-high 11 rebounds, a game-high 10 assists, two steals, a game-high two blocks (tied with Porziņģis) and a game-high plus 15 rating.

2. Butler Strong On Both Ends

Simply put, Jimmy Butler was up to his usual tricks with tough takes to the rack and hard-nosed defense throughout the contest.

And while he led the team with 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined, nothing quite tops this huge takeaway on Jalen Brunson when Miami really needed a stop at the end of regulation:

Then in overtime, Butler hit two clutch free throws to put the HEAT up 121-118 with 5.7 seconds left and made amends for missing a pair before that.

In all, Butler amassed a team-high 27 points on 8-of-22 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 from the line, seven assists, four boards and one steal.

3. Jones Jr. Keeps It Up

So…it’s been good to have Derrick Jones Jr. back, hasn’t it?

As been the case all week, Jones Jr. played great defense in both one-on-one and help situations, especially in the first half.

I mean, just take a look at these two sequences in the second quarter:

That’s “Airplane Mode” at his finest.

We also can’t forget that he hit a vital three down the stretch in the fourth.

Jones Jr. finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, four rebounds, a game-high three steals, one assist and that block above.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Herro hit some smooth jumpers, including an important three in transition in overtime, and took full advantage at the charity stripe.

In total, the rookie had 19 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line, six rebounds and two assists.

-After an under-the-radar game against the Lakers, Kelly Olynyk went off in the second quarter with 15 points (yes, 15) thanks to some of his usual threes.

KO ended up with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.

-Meyers Leonard had a red-hot start with 10 points in the first quarter, including this monster jam over Porziņģis late in the period:

The bench loves hammer time.

Leonard concluded the evening with those 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, four rebounds and an assist.

Game Notes:

-Miami is now 5-0 in overtime this season.

-James Johnson (Personal Reasons) was not with the team.

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment), Dion Waiters (Team Suspension) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Monday at 8PM. After then facing the Sixers on Wednesday, Miami will finally return home to host the Knicks on Friday at 8PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.