Miami HEAT at Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: Did you have any major takeaways from the loss in Denver?

Couper Moorhead: No, not really. A Warriors-Nuggets back-to-back is just about the toughest schedule quirk you can come across these days outside of those odd games requiring traversing multiple time-zones after an early tip-off. The HEAT put up a good fight in the first half when they were making shots, but they shot 4-of-16 from deep in the second half as the Nuggets topped 40 percent, and when you’re playing at altitude it’s just not a high-percentage formula for winning when you’re getting outscored at the arc and the other team is running out in the open court. That’s not to say the HEAT don’t have things they can’t remedy from this recent string of losses, but Monday night in Denver is an exception we can sort of throw out.

Joe Beguiristain: Not necessarily.

It was good to see Miami move the ball well and record 14 assists on 20 made field goals in the first half, but Denver pulled away in the third quarter to take control of the game.

And while the result was disappointing, James Johnson had a pretty solid performance on both ends of the floor. In addition to scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, Johnson also competed hard on the defensive end against Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić and Trey Lyles. JJ’s effort and physicality definitely showed up in the hustle stats, as he contested a team-high 15 shots on the night.

That’s impressive.

2: How have the Mavericks changed since their big trades?

Couper: Dallas made two big moves around the trade deadline, first sending out Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews (since bought out and now playing for Indiana) to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kristaps Porziņģis and Tim Hardaway Jr. Then they essentially swapped Harrison Barnes with Sacramento in exchange for Justin Jackson. Both were forward-thinking moves for the Mavericks, with Porziņģis giving them another All-Star caliber talent to pair with Luka Dončić, the Barnes move giving them some flexibility this offseason and Tim Hardaway Jr. offering some stability on the wing for the next couple of years. The Mavericks are thinking big, and their moves reflect that.

The issue for this season is that Porziņģis reportedly won’t play until next year as he rehabs from a torn ACL he suffered last season. So, in losing Jordan and with Salah Mejri’s status unclear, Dallas doesn’t exactly have many big men left on the roster as they’re essentially rotating between Maxi Kleber – a talented defender but a little undersized for the middle of the floor – and Dwight Powell. There’s still plenty of talent on the roster to give Miami trouble, but in the transitional state they’re currently in the Mavericks offer a good matchup for both Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo.

Joe: As Coup mentioned above, the Mavericks made a few moves before the trade deadline, with the acquisition of Kristaps Porziņģis being the most impactful. He obviously won’t play Wednesday night, but fellow newcomer Tim Hardaway Jr. will.

Although Hardaway Jr.’s averages have dipped a bit since he was traded to Dallas, that’s expected with him still getting acclimated to his new teammates and role. Be that as it may, the 26-year-old can still get catch fire in a hurry. We saw that up close and personal on Jan. 27 when he nearly brought the Knicks back from a 13-point deficit against the HEAT. And in just his third game with the Mavericks on Feb. 10, Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting in a 102-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

As a whole, though, Dallas has struggled on both ends of the floor with a minus-2.5 net rating in its five games in February. We’ll see if Miami can take advantage.

3: How has Luka Dončić’s rookie season been going?

Couper: About as well as you could expect, to the point where Dončić had a legitimate case to be voted as an All-Star outside of his popularity with the fans. Expectations were high for Dončić after he was MVP of the EuroLeague at such a young age, but it’s still a bit shocking that he’s No. 18 in ESPN’s Offensive RPM ranking while managing to stay around league average in defensive impact. He’s a great passer capable of hitting open shooters from just about every spot on the floor, he’s a legitimate lead guard despite being 6-foot-7 with every bit of the handle he needs, and he’s both a skilled and unique shooter, capable of spotting up and, most importantly, shoot off the dribble. While he’s got a full package of floaters and crafty shots in the paint to finish over the league’s rim protectors, the move that’s really caught people’s attention is Dončić’s stepback jumper, which might be just as deadly as any in the league already in the non-James Harden division. You can put strong defenders on Dončić and make it difficult for him to get into the paint without good screens, but he creates so much space on his stepback that there’s usually very little you can do about it.

He may only be a rookie, but Dončić is already a player who can swing the outcome of a game all by himself, and he has that sort of impact regularly.

Joe: It’s gone pretty well for a rookie.

All jokes aside, Luka Dončić has made a seamless transition to the NBA thanks to his ability to shoot it from everywhere on the floor. In addition to leading all rookies in scoring, he also leads the Mavericks with 20.8 points per game. And when Dončić is off the court, Dallas generally struggles to find consistent offense.

In particular, the 19-year-old has been sharp over the past five games, averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest during that span.

Long story short, Miami has to keep track of the Slovenian at all times.

STATUS UPDATE: Dwyane Wade (illness) missed Wednesday morning’s team shootaround and is listed as questionable.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won 12 of their last 14 games against the Mavericks.

Miami is 25-30, while Dallas enters the contest at 26-30.

Josh Richardson has shot 66.7 percent against the Mavericks in his career, which is his highest percentage against any opponent.

Luka Dončić leads Dallas in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

Efficiencies (Rank):

HEAT Offense: 105.9 (25)

HEAT Defense: 106.7 (7)

Mavericks Offense: 108.4 (20)

Mavericks Defense: 108.5 (14)

For live in-game updates of Wednesday night’s contest, follow @MiamiHEAT, @CoupNBA and @JoeBeguiristain on Twitter.