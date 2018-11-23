Miami HEAT at Chicago Bulls Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Chicago Bulls Friday night at United Center. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: What jumped out to you about Miami’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, their fifth-straight home loss?

Couper Moorhead: Jarrett Allen’s return certainly made a difference for Brooklyn as opposed to a week ago when Miami was earning layup after layup, but for as much attention as the defense is getting after allowing 65 points in the second half to Brooklyn, Miami isn’t as far away on that end as it might seem. The HEAT are No. 10 in overall defensive efficiency and Top 10 in a number of key categories, including opponent effective field-goal percentage, defensive Shot Quality, rim protection, points in the paint and fast-break points allowed. Their fouls have been relatively high early in the season, but most signs point to a relatively healthy defensive profile that’s simply fallen short of the league’s upper tiers due to occasional slippage.

It’s on the offensive side where Miami might need a little love. That’s admittedly tough given all the players going in and out of the lineup, especially Goran Dragić who will miss the upcoming trip, but despite some occasional hand-wringing around the league about all the threes teams are taking, the HEAT are No. 10 in three-point percentage. It’s inside the arc where they are struggling to score, as the No. 28 team on two-pointers, and where they stand to gain the most ground.

Joe Beguiristain: With a few guys out, the HEAT just couldn’t muster up enough offense to hang with the Nets. And while Rodney McGruder continued to do his thing off the dribble with nifty runners (six of his seven made field goals came in the paint) and Hassan Whiteside did all he could late (eight of his game-high 21 points came in the fourth), it just wasn’t enough in the end.

One bright spot for Miami was the defense, as it held Brooklyn to 40.9 percent shooting through three quarters before D’Angelo Russell took over the fourth with eight points down the stretch.

But at the end of the day, the result was not what the HEAT wanted. That’s why it was vital to get right back to work.

[Wednesday] was all about solutions, trying to get better,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Nobody’s happy about how these games have been going. There’s been enough about that. We just have to continue to get better, and that’s all it was [at Wednesday’s practice.]

2: How have the Chicago Bulls changed this season?

Couper: The Bulls didn’t go through much upheaval this offseason, but there have been some significant changes. For starters, they brought in Jabari Parker from Milwaukee to help their offensive game and then they drafted Wendell Carter Jr. to do, well, just about everything since he’s good at just about everything. So their rotation was a little more full coming into preseason.

And then preseason started. First, Chicago lost Lauri Markkanen to an elbow injury that will probably keep him out at least another couple week (though he is practicing). Then they lost Kris Dunn to a knee injury, followed by another knee injury to Bobby Portis. Both are still out. And finally, Denzel Valentine suffered an ankle injury that is leading to upcoming surgery. Chicago added, and the injury gods took away.

The biggest change, however, is that Zach LaVine is healthy and improved being more than a year away from his ACL injury. Despite his three-point shot coming and going, LaVine has managed to be relatively efficiency while carrying an absolutely massive scoring load with a 32.1 usage rate. The Bulls might have one of the lowest net efficiencies in the league at -9.4 per 100 possessions, but they’ve played as many clutch games as Miami, going 5-6 in those 11 games thanks in part to LaVine’s scoring keeping them in range late.

Joe: The Bulls added a few guys over the offseason, including Jabari Parker, Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison and Shaquille Harrison. And with Lauri Markkanen yet to play this season due to a right elbow sprain, Parker has made the biggest impact thus far. Now, it remains to be seen how Parker’s role will change once Markkanen returns, but the 23-year-old former Buck has fared well starting at the four.

Recently, the Duke product has stepped things up, averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 46.4 percent shooting over his past four contests. That includes a career-high 13-rebound game against the Suns on Wednesday and an all-around scoring effort versus his old team in Milwaukee on Nov. 16. As a whole, Parker can he hard to stop at times since he runs the floor well and takes shots both off the bounce and off the catch.

Another change for Chicago is that it has Ryan Arcidiacono running the show at point with Kris Dunn out and Cameron Payne not playing as much as before. After going from a two-way contract to a standard contract this summer, Arcidiacono has taken full advantage of his opportunity. Not only can the 24-year-old out of Villanova get to the bucket, but he can also hit the three-ball at a 46.2 percent clip.

It’ll be interesting to see how Miami approaches Parker and Arcidiacono on Friday.

3: Despite having one of the league’s worst offensive efficiencies so far, how might the Bulls be able to attack the HEAT? Are there any areas where Miami’s offense can succeed?

Couper: We’ve already gone long so we’ll keep this short and sweet. The Bulls allow some of the highest volume of above-break threes in the league, so the HEAT should be able to get off more than their usual allotment. And when the HEAT are able to comfortable get off threes whenever they so choose, that usually means they’ll be able to make a run at some point in the game regardless of how the previous minutes have gone. On the other end, however, they must be aware of how deadly Chicago has been on corner threes so far (No. 5 in the league). The HEAT typically don’t allow a ton of corner threes but are more in the middle of the pack this year on allowing the game’s second-most valuable shot. The Bulls aren’t shooting particularly well overall, but if they’re given shots in the corner – especially Justin Holiday – they’ll make you pay.

Joe: Despite having some talented offensive players like the ones Coup and I mentioned in our second response, the Bulls are ranked in the bottom third of the league in nearly every advanced offensive metric. And although Chicago shoots the three fairly well and gets a decent amount of points in the paint, the HEAT should be able keep them in check with McGruder, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside.

On the flip side of things, Miami should find some success when attacking the basket since the Bulls tend to give up looks in the restricted area.

We’ll see how it all shakes out.

INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Johnson (Right Hamstring Strain), Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury) and Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) did not travel with the team and have all been ruled out.

Game Notes:

The HEAT have won four of their last five against the Bulls.

Miami is 6-11 on the year, while Chicago is 5-13.

Josh Richardson leads the HEAT in points (20.1) and steals (1.1) per game.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring at 25.5 points per contest.

