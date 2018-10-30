Miami HEAT at Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night at Spectrum Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM, and television coverage is on FOX Sports Sun. You can also listen to the action live on 790 The Ticket.

1: With no time to rest up between games, what will the HEAT need to clean up defensively from their loss to Sacramento?

Couper Moorhead: The Kings certainly hit their shots, going 12-of-26 from deep, but that will happen to you some nights whether or not you’re allowing open spot-up looks or not – Miami did, in fairness, allow some of those. But what the coaches will most certainly focus on after the game is the 68 points in the paint, 18 fast-break points and 27 points off turnovers (obviously there’s some overlap with those numbers) that Sacramento earned.

Every team is entitled to a tough defensive night or two, but its important to take account of what happened so as to prevent it from happening in the future. What was unique about the Kings game is that it was played at warp speed – 110 possessions would have been the fastest game of the year in many HEAT seasons – and that directly led to some of Miami’s turnovers and defensive miscues in the open floor. In today’s league transition defense is going to be paramount and even though De’Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein are both incredibly unique at their positions, players of their mold will have to be a focus.

Joe Beguiristain: The main thing they’ll have to clean up is their transition defense. Although the Kings are the second fastest team in the league, most of the NBA has been playing at a much higher pace than last season. Case in point: the fastest team a year ago (the Pelicans at 101.60 possessions per game) would be ranked 21st right now. 21st! That’s just crazy.

Then again, another thing the HEAT could do to stop fast, opportunistic teams is limit their own turnovers. On Monday, Miami didn’t do itself any favors and committed a season-high 19 turnovers against Sacramento. To be fair, the Kings are one of the league’s best at forcing mistakes, but having that many miscues just isn’t part of the HEAT’s DNA.

We’ll see how Miami responds on Tuesday night.

2: What lessons did we learn from the narrow loss, and almost comeback, to Charlotte in the opening week of the season?

Couper: Kemba Walker is still really, really good. It did take him 31 shots to get to 39 points, but Walker controlled the offensive side of the floor whenever he wasn’t sitting on the bench, both getting to the rim and hitting those pull-up threes that are nearly impossible to guard. In the first half of that game the HEAT played their usual paint-protecting coverages and Walker was able to go on his own personal scoring run – which eventually led to a 26-point lead – but in the second half the HEAT played much more aggressively up on him and got the ball out of his hands until Walker finished the game off. Defending that aggressively is tough to do for an entire game, and Charlotte did get some good looks out of Walker’s passing they just didn’t happen to hit, but that coverage was a big part of Miami’s second-half run and it’s something to keep in mind if Walker gets going again.

Joe: We learned (or continued to see) that the HEAT are never quite out of a game. After falling behind by 26 points with 7:06 left in the third quarter, Miami looked dead in the water. But Goran Dragić, Rodney McGruder and Dwyane Wade led the charge in a furious rally that ultimately fell a tad bit short in the end. And while Dragić and Wade did their thing offensively, McGruder’s stifling defense on Kemba Walker was perhaps the most important takeaway from the night.

In fact, McGruder helped hold Walker to just 6-of-17 shooting after halftime and came through with a big-time block on the speedy point guard in the fourth that gave the HEAT some momentum.

Since the Hornets rely on Walker so much for offense (he leads the team with a 33.5 usage rate), Miami should be fine if it can make him inefficient like in the second half of that previous matchup.

Bring on the challenge.

3: Aside from Walker, who on the Hornets will the HEAT need to be wary of on the defensive end Tuesday night?

Couper: After an injury-plagued rookie season, Malik Monk is definitely on his way to becoming a very dangerous bench scorer. The efficiency still isn’t quite there, but Monk has a package of moves that allows him to get a jumper off just about whenever he wants – similar to Jamal Crawford, just without the handle honed over the years – and he helped hold off Miami in that second half while Walker was resting after playing the entire third quarter. At some point in the near future, Monk is going to have a massive offensive game.

Joe: Since Coup already mentioned Malik Monk, I’m going to go with Cody Zeller. While Zeller might not do anything that jumps out at you, he’s a solid vet who knows how to run the pick-and-roll effectively. And when you look behind him, you have more capable bigs in Willy Hernangomez and even Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in small-ball lineups.

While each member of the trio brings something a little different to the table, it’s nothing the HEAT haven’t seen before. As such, Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk should be up to the task in Charlotte.

Game Notes:

Charlotte won the first meeting between the two teams on Oct. 20.

The HEAT are 3-3, while the Hornets enter the contest at 3-4.

Josh Richardson leads Miami in scoring at 19.8 points per game.

Kemba Walker leads Charlotte in points (31.7) and assists (5.7) per contest.

Efficiencies (Rank):