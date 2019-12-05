HEAT Fall To Celtics

Despite a great performance by Jimmy Butler, the HEAT just couldn’t get over the hump in a 112-93 loss to the Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Butler Does All He Can

After recording a triple-double his last time out, Butler picked up right where he left off in Toronto and had a quick start against the Celtics.

In fact, he led all players with 11 points in the first quarter, including this put-back jam off yet another steal late in the period:

And while that was impressive, Butler continued his onslaught throughout the game and tied a career-high with six made triples.

When it was all said and done, the 30-year-old vet tallied a season and game-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6-of-10 from deep, and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe, six rebounds, a team-high four assists (tied with Kendrick Nunn and Justise Winslow) and two steals.

2. Robinson Stays Sharp

Although Duncan Robinson had some solid sequences early on, perhaps his best play of the night came on this baseline out-of-bounds play in the third quarter:

Just look at that footwork.

In all, Robinson had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, a game-high three steals and an assist.

3. Bam Strong Early

Bam Adebayo kicked things off with some strong takes to the rack and showed his improved faceup game in the first quarter.

The 22-year-old totaled eight points on 4-of-10 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds, three assists and a block.

Game Notes:

-Dan Craig served as head coach with Erik Spoelstra back in Miami for the birth of his second son.

-Goran Dragić (Right Groin Strain), Daryl Macon and KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

