Fourth Quarter Run Lifts HEAT Past Nets

In a tightly-contested affair with a whopping 24 lead changes, the HEAT went on a 10-0 run to close out the game and defeat the Nets 109-106 Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

Let’s see how they did it.

1. Dragić Breathes Fire Throughout

Simply put, Miami wouldn’t have won without Goran Dragić’s production off the bench.

From the moment he stepped on the floor, the Dragon found success against Brooklyn and scored 11 points in the second quarter thanks to some quick sequences in transition.

And while that was important to keep the HEAT within striking distance, this bucket in the fourth was unequivocally his best play of the day and came when the team really needed it:

Not to mention, that score started Miami’s aforementioned 10-0 run to close things out.

When it was all said and done, Dragić amassed a team-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, a game-high six assists and two rebounds.

2. Butler Stays Aggressive

Although Jimmy Butler was aggressive early on with 10 points in the first quarter, his biggest contribution came in the fourth.

Not only did he hit this crazy step-back three with the shot clock winding down…

…but he also came away with this fantastic block on Spencer Dinwiddie a little later:

That’s big time.

Afterwards, Butler drew fouls, got to the line and put the HEAT up for good.

In all, the 30-year-old vet tallied 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, seven boards, two assists, one steal and that block above.

3. Adebayo Seals It

Bam Adebayo did his usual damage with strong screen assists and finishes inside, but absolutely nothing touches his defensive stop to secure the win.

Gotta love it.

The 22-year-old ended up with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, a game-high 16 rebounds (six offensive), one assist, one steal and one block.

Other Takeaways:

-With his 11 points, Kendrick Nunn became the first undrafted rookie since 1950 to score 300-plus points in his first 19 games.

In addition to his 11 points, Nunn also had three assists and a rebound.

-Duncan Robinson recorded a career-high 10 boards to go along with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting and a game-high plus-14 rating.

-Meyers Leonard stretched the floor for Miami in the third quarter and scored all nine of his points in the period. He also had six rebounds, one assist and a steal before the contest was done.

Game Note:

-Daryl Macon (G League Two-Way Contract), KZ Okpala (Left Achilles Strain) and Dion Waiters were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

