Miami HEAT at Atlanta Hawks Game Preview

The Miami HEAT face the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at State Farm Arena.

1: Coming off a disappointing back-to-back for the Miami defense, what will the team need to do to get back on track on that end of the floor?

Couper Moorhead: We’re so early in the season that any single game can cause major fluctuations in league statistics, but the HEAT came into their back-to-back against Sacramento and Charlotte as the No. 5 defense in the league and left it as the No. 13 defense. As many on the team have said for years, this team’s formula for success is to be at least a Top 10 – ideally closer to Top 5 – defense, so it wasn’t particularly surprising to hear Erik Spoelstra say that there are “no excuses” when asked if the team was adjusting to the increased pace and new freedom of movement rules in the league.

Where do the HEAT stand to gain the most ground defensively? Well, last year they finished at the No. 2 pick-and-roll defense in the league allowing 0.90 points-per-pick. This year they are tied for No. 18 allowing 0.98 points-per-pick. Things like opposing three-point percentages are going to fluctuate throughout the season – the team will likely want to allow slightly fewer attempts per game but are mostly in line with last season there – but sorting out their pick-and-roll defense, as they’ve corrected time and again over the year, is the sort of low-hanging fruit that can easily help their overall numbers and rankings.

Joe Beguiristain: As Coup mentioned above, the HEAT have just not played to their identity on the defensive end over the past two games. And while lapses will happen during an 82-game season, Miami’s 118.7 defensive rating against the Kings and Hornets combined is very uncharacteristic.

All that said, the sample size is small and the HEAT have put in a lot of work over the past two days in preparation for their two-game road trip against the Hawks and Pistons. Both teams pose different challenges, but the bottom line is Miami is capable of defending better.

Erik Spoelstra said as much after practice on Friday.

“[Over the past few days], we worked on our defense as you can imagine,” Coach Spo said. “We’ll have to continue to build these habits. We’re capable of being much better than we were the last two games. And there’s been enough talk about it. [Friday] was just about working.”

2: What makes the Hawks dangerous Saturday night?

Couper: The Hawks have so far struggled on both sides of the ball, as reflected in their 2-6 record thus far, but they still have the makeup of a team that can surprise any team on any given night.

With pace of play up across the league, it’s still remarkable that the Hawks are ahead of the pack averaging over 109 possessions a game – an essentially unprecedented number. Part of that pace is due to Atlanta have the second-highest turnover rate in the league, but they like to do a lot of their work early in the shot clock, including a ton of threes. Only Houston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee have taken more threes in the first 12 seconds of the clock, and the Warriors come in right behind Atlanta. Shooting a ton of threes increases your game-to-game variance and Atlanta has more than enough veterans on their team, including the underrated Taurean Prince, to hold a lead should they enjoy a burst of explosive shooting.

(Do note, though, that Atlanta has been missing John Collins for the season so far, which has likely deflated their offensive numbers.)

Joe: Although the Hawks have struggled mightily on the offensive end, they’re committed to their principles and are ranked in the top five in both drives (409) and handoffs (284) per game. And while they’re not very efficient on those actions, they are pretty good at sharing the ball. In fact, Atlanta owns a 62.5 assist percentage, which puts them in the top third of the league in that category.

Trae Young obviously plays a huge part in that metric (more on him in a bit), but the Hawks have other perimeter guys who can do damage in Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore. Despite their inconsistent starts to the season, Prince and Bazemore both have the ability to fill it up at any moment. Case in point: Bazemore already has a 30-point game to his credit this season, as he poured in 32 points against the Mavericks on Oct. 24.

Simply put, this isn’t a team to take lightly even though it has a poor record.

3: What have we seen so far from the rookie point guard Trae Young?

Couper: While we’re still in the early stages of the season, Young is currently the first under-21 guard to sport an assist-percentage over 35 since John Wall in 2010-11 and just the fifth such guard ever. Point guard is typically one of the slowest developing positions in the league given how much young players have to absorb and manage, but after just one year of college Young has already displayed an ability to make advanced reads and even more advanced passes as he manipulates the defense, an ability that Erik Spoelstra was highly complementary of at practice on Friday.

Now, it would be one thing if Young were simply displaying advanced playmaking skills for his age, but Young is also leading his team in usage rate (27 percent) while maintaining a true-shooting percentage (54.6) that compares favorably with many of the league’s lead scorers. If you followed Young last year you know that he’s capable of pulling up from just about any spot on the floor – his range is in the Steph Curry mold, and that’s not an exaggeration – but at 6-foot-2 he’s also shooting above 60 percent within three feet of the rim.

Put it all together and Young may be just a few weeks into his career but he’s already showing many of signs you want to see out of high draft picks and is clearly someone who should feature highly on any defensive scouting report.

Joe: As I mentioned in my second response, Young is a big reason why Atlanta is one of the best passing teams in the league.

Need proof?

Well, Young has the highest assist percentage on the squad (37.3) by a very wide margin. And although turnovers have been an issue at times, the rookie has displayed solid command of the offense more often than not.

That command goes beyond just passing however, as Young also leads the Hawks in scoring at 18.5 points per game. While the 20-year-old has carried over his crazy range from college (he’s shooting 6-of-12 on shots over 29 feet), his bread and butter thus far has been attacking the basket.

Thanks to his quick first step, Young is shooting 55.3 percent on his 14 drives per game, which is better than guys like Kemba Walker and John Wall.

That’s some pretty good company.

