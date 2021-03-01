Meyers Leonard

Meyers Leonard Rocks Jordan 1s and Combat Boots on the Regular

Posted: Mar 01, 2021

Meyers is a big man with a big collection when it comes to Jordan 1s. The classic sneaker style is his go-to with just about any outfit. His combat boots come in close second, and with family and friends in the military the boots have a much larger meaning than just looking fresh.

Tell us about the significance of your combat boots?


Favorite shoe of all-time?


Meyers is always showing us what he’s repping on IG. Check out a few of his “1s” snaps below:


