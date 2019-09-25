Meyers Leonard: “I’m Here Ready To Impact Winning"

With Training Camp rapidly approaching, Meyers Leonard met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how he’s acclimating to the HEAT. Check out some notable quotes below.

On His Transition To Miami

“Here at the arena, being around the new players and my new teammates, the staff, it’s been an amazing experience so far. So, I’m very excited to say the least, and I’m ready for this new opportunity.”

“I’m here ready to impact winning, and it’s as simple as that.”

On The HEAT Culture

“It’s been a fun transition for me. Even during the summer, Coach Spo had reached out to me a few times. He even came to L.A. to watch me work out, so to me the little things matter. And Coach Spo coming to watch me work out for a couple days, going to have a couple of lunches, just getting to know him on more of a personal level, getting to know some of the other staff, and then coming here early to Miami to work out with the young guys, some of the other guys who have been here, like I said, it’s been a fun transition. And speaking to the culture, I feel it.”

“Mr. Riley sent me a very nice text the night of the trade, and coming from a guy that’s a basketball legend, it was cool to feel welcomed by him. And then once I did meet him in person here at the arena, it was just more, hello, get to know you, big smile on his face. When you understand the level of respect he has in the basketball world, me as a youngster growing up watching on TV, to have that type of basketball history within this organization is pretty incredible.”

On What The Coaches Want From Him

“There’s been a few things in terms of…be able to space the floor, be ready to shoot the ball. They like the fact that I can roll, they like the fact that I can half roll and play make, play out of dribble handoffs, play off the elbow, play in pitch actions and set a flare, catch the ball. All different actions that a lot of it ends up being basketball reads rather than a set play…the dynamic component I feel what I bring to the floor will really help us on the offensive end.”