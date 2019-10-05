Chopping It Up With Meyers Leonard

If you haven’t had a chance to hear Meyers Leonard speak or watch him on his Twitch account, you’re missing out. The 7-foot-1 big man out of Illinois is easily one of the more personable and funny guys you’ll ever encounter in the league. That said, Leonard also fits the mold of a “HEAT guy” on the court due to his unparalleled workout regimen.

After a recent camp session at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, the 27-year-old Leonard sat down with HEAT.com to discuss that and much more.

How’s camp been going?

It’s been great. I’m excited to be a part of a new organization. I really enjoyed my time in Portland, and I’m thankful that the HEAT saw something in me. It feels good to be wanted. And so, my goal has been to lead by example and also vocally. I think that, quickly, I start to learn what’s expected. I do it every day. Communication is key, and I’m going into my eighth season. Although I haven’t been here long, I do think that I have an opportunity while allowing the other guys in their own right to lead in their own way. I do want to do my best to just simply be a positive impact, put the work in and be a good teammate.

I see you talking to the coaches a lot. I guess that’s a big part of that, right?

Absolutely. I mean, as I mentioned before, we did have a very good culture in Portland. We had true pros and people that enjoyed coming to work, and I think that that’s also very clear and evident here. And I think that’s very important.

I want to get to know everybody personally because that’s when you start to trust people. At the end of the day, is this a business? Sure. But the people who win trust each other. They care. They want to go to war together. Every single day, I know that Coach Spo [and] his staff are like they want you to get better. And they’re going to put in the work also. That’s inspiring. That’s something that players should want to be around, and that’s something I want to be around because that’s how I’m wired. There are two things that you can guarantee that you’re going to get from Meyers Leonard every day: that’s character and work ethic. No doubt. And if anybody catches me not doing that, they should always call me out. But my point is, ultimately, you have to understand people on a personal level.

Are there any lineups or guys you’ve been paired with on the court that seem to really work?

Sure. They’ve shuffled me around a little bit, but I’ve been a part of the first or second unit, so to speak. But I think that it’s clear that they challenge Jimmy. They kind of toss him between teams. But I would say on the onset, the guys that I’ve grown quickly with would be some of the guys who have been around. Like, Jimmy understands the game, so Jimmy’s easy to talk to. He can say something like, ‘Hey Meyers, you got to screen better there.’ Or, ‘Hey, I saw this. Did you see that?’ Or I said to Jimmy [Friday], one thing I saw in Portland was teams did a great job in pick-and-roll with Dame and CJ. They would just show them all the attention. Rather than Jimmy having the ball in his hand, if he passes it to me, which is more of a pitch action, and I hand it back, now he’s got a live dribble rather than already being in a live dribble.

And so, I’d say [I work well with] Jimmy, Justise, [who’s a] very, very smart player [who] plays hard [and] understands the game. I’ve been around him quite often. Bam, unbelievably talented, works his tail off. And I think that because he’s so dynamic defensively, I’ve grown as a defensive player. And that’s one of my main focuses is to continue to evolve into a more complete player on both ends of the floor. For example, people say, ‘Oh, Meyers only shoots.’ No, I can play make. I can pass the ball. I can follow a pass and chase and make something happen or find the weakside. And on the defensive end, I’m definitely a very good communicator, but I need to learn to rebound outside of my area a little bit. And in pick-and-roll, Malik [Allen] just gave me one tip in pick-and-roll coverage, and now it’s already getting better. So, my point is, I want to continue to evolve and understand each player. So, Jimmy, Justise, Bam. Derrick Jones Jr. has been great. Great energy, obviously high flyer.

I saw that you basically lived in the gym over the offseason. What’s the craziest workout you’ve ever done? Probably something with Drew Hanlen in L.A.?

With Drew, it’s just a nonstop grind because he saw something in me. I’ll never forget, I walked into his gym after the worst season of my career, my fifth year. My wife and I made the change to go down to L.A., and we created, what I call, my dream team. Does everyone else think that? I don’t care. But to me, that’s exactly what I need: body work, on the court, weights, nutrition. Literally everything.

Like a complete plan.

Yeah, I have to be a true pro in the offseason and all throughout the year to be able to compete and succeed, so that’s what I do. With Drew, it’s just a nonstop grind, man. Whatever he asks me to do, I’m going to do it…but the craziest workout would have to be something with Ben Bruno, my strength and conditioning guy. A couple of the cardio workouts we do are pretty tough. I put it on Instagram. I said, ‘If someone could beat this, I’ll pay you 100 bucks.’ It’s the AirDyne Pro. First of all, you have to be on that bike. And you can set it to a half mile, and if you can break 45 seconds, 45 is my record, I’ll give you 100 bucks. But I’m telling you right now, I swear to God, that’s as full body as it gets. So, you like train and do cardio every day, but when you go for the record, you are smoked. Like…it messed up the rest of my day, but I sat there for 30 minutes. I was really messed up for about an hour, and then the rest of the day was just kind of crappy. But you’re fine. You’re just pushing your body to the next limit. I will say this: I do take pride in my deadlifting…I did no blocks, standard trap bar deadlift, it was 450 for 10. That’s a pretty good amount for as big as I am and as tall as I am.

I’ve seen your Thor hammer on social media. Can you talk more about that?

It was from Ben Bruno and Kevin Hart’s full-time trainer. His name is Ron Everline. Both Ben and Ron are very popular guys. Ron comes over occasionally, and he’ll work out because he loves to get a good lift in. In fact, we probably did five of them this summer. It’s a very cool piece, actually, because Ron had one and I was like, ‘Where in the hell did you get that thing?’ because people call me the hammer. I didn’t even know he was getting it for me, but he got my logo, so my logo is on one side of it. On the back side of it, it’s a basketball kind of welded into it. And then on the top, it’s a small medallion of sorts welded in that says like, ‘Bruno Strong’ and ‘Just Train’, which are their two businesses. It was just a very cool gift. I love it. 55 pounds. Heavy as hell.

You offer words of encouragement to a lot of people online. What has compelled you to do that?

My wife and I both come from very humble beginnings. She had more than I did growing up…I lost my father, we didn’t have anything.

In Portland, we always loved adopting families and letting them go shop or going out and buying the gifts and taking it to their house for Christmas. I can remember a time when Toys For Tots was all I got. Thanksgiving, we didn’t have anything. They would bring food and put it on our porch…so to me, it’s important. Whether it’s giving back financially and also with our love and being in front of those people on Christmas. I had a mother and father cry in front of me because their kids had a great Christmas.

[With] John, everyone’s recently seen [the post.]

You know.. I’m a big believer of people crossing paths at the right time in life. This here, is John. John and I met a little over 3 months ago. When we met I had this sense that he needed some guidance in his life.. pic.twitter.com/ai9VFDs4fB — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) October 4, 2019

I was playing with fans on Twitch. My thing to get away, whether people like it or not, is to get on and play video games. I don’t go out and party. I don’t really drink…the way to relax if I’m not hanging with my wife or in the gym working out is to play some video games…it’s my way to unplug. But through that, I get to meet people, and that’s what I tell my audience is that I’m here to just be a real guy. Just because I’m an NBA player doesn’t mean I’m shut off to you. I’m just a normal dude that happens to play in the NBA. And so, John and I ended up playing…we ended up connecting…the next day via Insta DM…he said, ‘Hey man, that was a lot of fun. Thank you. You’re a real guy.’ I said, ‘No problem. By the way, if you ever need anything, just hit me up.’ I gave him my number…certain people cross paths at the right time in life for whatever reason. I’m a big believer in that. And he said…, ‘I’d like to get healthy again, and I’d like to lose some of this weight’…so I took a portion of what I do, my entire nutrition plan, which is very, very detailed, and I edited it for his size, his goals and all that and I sent it to him.

[He’s] down 30 pounds in three months and he looks good and he feels good…that means the world to me…it’s very important to impact people and leave this world a better place. Period.

I know you’re close to your brother Bailey, who served in the Marines. Can you talk about your relationship with him and how you inspire each other? I saw that video of when he surprised you at Illinois.

I can’t really watch it all the way through because I’ll just cry. There are emotional triggers for me, and that’s one of them. So, Bailey and I, of course, always very close. My father passed when I was six. We went through a bit of a tough time for a while there. We butted heads like brothers, but I knew at the end of the day, he was literally like my protector. Am I 7-feet and 260 pounds? Yeah, sure. But my brother can whip me to this day. I’m not messing with him, but that’s also the respect level I have for him, one, and two, he was what was safe to me. He protected me. He was what I needed. And he was the one getting a job at an early age to help the family when I was playing sports. And he was the one constantly on me, which this is who I am anyways, but about respect and selflessness and those sorts of things. And I thank him all the time for all those small lessons and details that he gave me and still to this day.

[At the time of the video, my wife] had been in communication with one of my best friends who had been talking to the Big 10 Journey about, ‘Hey, I think we can get Bailey to come back and surprise Meyers.’ Because I think everybody maybe was getting the hint that this could be my last game…it was the shootaround that morning [and] we’re in the huddle and everything. And obviously it was set up, but what you see in the video is very raw and true emotion.

Now my brother is back home. My niece and nephew…are incredible. It’s hard for me because I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like. But yeah, my brother is special in my life.