Meet Wayne Ellington - October 25th
HEAT Guard to Appear at Popular Bank Booth at Real Deal Real Estate Showcase & Forum
Issac Baldizon / Contributor
WHO: Wayne Ellington, HEAT Guard
WHAT: HEAT Player Wayne Ellington to Appear at Popular Bank Booth in the Real Deal Real Estate Showcase & Forum
Miami HEAT Guard Wayne Ellington will be on hand to meet HEAT fans at the Popular Bank Booth at the Real Deal Real Estate Showcase & Forum on Thursday, October 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ellington will sign autographs and take photographs with fans.
For more information please click here.
WHERE: Mana Wynwood Convention Center 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127