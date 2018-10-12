Meet Goran Dragić – October 13th

WHO: Goran Dragić, HEAT Guard

WHAT: HEAT Player Goran Dragić to Appear at Miami International Auto Show

Miami HEAT Guard Goran Dragić will be on hand to meet HEAT fans at the Kia display at the 48th annual Miami International Auto Show Saturday, October 13th from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dragić will sign autographs and take photographs with fans.

For more information please click here.

WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center 1901 Convention Center Dr. Miami Beach, FL 33139