Two-Way Players Maten, Robinson Selected to All-NBA G League Teams, All-Rookie Team

Posted: Apr 03, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, May 3 – The NBA G League announced today that Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten has been selected to the All-NBA G League Second Team, and two-way player Duncan Robinson has been selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team. Both Robinson and Maten have also been selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Maten appeared in 30 games (30 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging a team-leading 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Maten earned NBA G League Player of the Month honors in December after averaging 29.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range in the month. In total, Maten scored at least 20 points on 20 occasions, at least 30 points on 10 occasions, and tallied a team-high 14 double-doubles on the season. Maten was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

Robinson appeared in 33 games (33 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Robinson scored in double-figures in all 33 games played, including 22 games in which he scored at least 20 points. Robinson ended the season with 11-straight 20-point performances, including eight-straight games of making at least five three-pointers. Robinson set a new Sioux Falls franchise record with 157 made three-pointers in a single season, and also finished the season with the highest career three-point field goal percentage in franchise history at 48.3 percent (min. 200 attempts). Robinson, along with Maten, was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

As released by the NBA G League, the complete All-NBA G League, All-Rookie and All-Defensive Team results are below. The league’s 27 head coaches and general managers selected each team.

2018-19 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM
  • Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#
  • Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^
  • Jordan Loyd – Raptors 905^
  • Jordan McRae – Capital City Go-Go^
  • Alan Williams – Long Island Nets^
SECOND TEAM
  • Isaiah Hartenstein – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#
  • Walter Lemon Jr. – Windy City Bulls*
  • Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
  • Johnathan Motley – Agua Caliente Clippers^
  • Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^
THIRD TEAM
  • PJ Dozier – Maine Red Claws^
  • Amile Jefferson – Lakeland Magic^
  • Kalin Lucas – Grand Rapids Drive*^
  • Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
  • Christian Wood – Wisconsin Herd#
  • 2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
  • Chris Chiozza – Capital City Go-Go*#
  • Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^
  • Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
  • Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^
  • Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
  • 2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
  • Kadeem Allen – Westchester Knicks*^
  • Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#
  • Amida Brimah – Austin Spurs
  • Gary Payton II – Rio Grande Valley Vipers*
  • Norvel Pelle – Delaware Blue Coats

*Earned GATORADE Call-Up this season

^NBA Two-Way Player

#NBA Assignee

