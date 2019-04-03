Two-Way Players Maten, Robinson Selected to All-NBA G League Teams, All-Rookie Team

SIOUX FALLS, May 3 – The NBA G League announced today that Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten has been selected to the All-NBA G League Second Team, and two-way player Duncan Robinson has been selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team. Both Robinson and Maten have also been selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.

Maten appeared in 30 games (30 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging a team-leading 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Maten earned NBA G League Player of the Month honors in December after averaging 29.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range in the month. In total, Maten scored at least 20 points on 20 occasions, at least 30 points on 10 occasions, and tallied a team-high 14 double-doubles on the season. Maten was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

Robinson appeared in 33 games (33 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Robinson scored in double-figures in all 33 games played, including 22 games in which he scored at least 20 points. Robinson ended the season with 11-straight 20-point performances, including eight-straight games of making at least five three-pointers. Robinson set a new Sioux Falls franchise record with 157 made three-pointers in a single season, and also finished the season with the highest career three-point field goal percentage in franchise history at 48.3 percent (min. 200 attempts). Robinson, along with Maten, was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.

As released by the NBA G League, the complete All-NBA G League, All-Rookie and All-Defensive Team results are below. The league’s 27 head coaches and general managers selected each team.

2018-19 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#

Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^

Jordan Loyd – Raptors 905^

Jordan McRae – Capital City Go-Go^

Alan Williams – Long Island Nets^

SECOND TEAM

Isaiah Hartenstein – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#

Walter Lemon Jr. – Windy City Bulls*

Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^

Johnathan Motley – Agua Caliente Clippers^

Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^

THIRD TEAM

PJ Dozier – Maine Red Claws^

Amile Jefferson – Lakeland Magic^

Kalin Lucas – Grand Rapids Drive*^

Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^

Christian Wood – Wisconsin Herd#

2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Chris Chiozza – Capital City Go-Go*#

Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^

Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^

Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^

Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^

2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Kadeem Allen – Westchester Knicks*^

Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#

Amida Brimah – Austin Spurs

Gary Payton II – Rio Grande Valley Vipers*

Norvel Pelle – Delaware Blue Coats

*Earned GATORADE Call-Up this season

^NBA Two-Way Player

#NBA Assignee