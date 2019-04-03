Two-Way Players Maten, Robinson Selected to All-NBA G League Teams, All-Rookie Team
Dave Eggen
SIOUX FALLS, May 3 – The NBA G League announced today that Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten has been selected to the All-NBA G League Second Team, and two-way player Duncan Robinson has been selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team. Both Robinson and Maten have also been selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team.
Maten appeared in 30 games (30 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging a team-leading 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Maten earned NBA G League Player of the Month honors in December after averaging 29.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and shooting 47.4 percent from three-point range in the month. In total, Maten scored at least 20 points on 20 occasions, at least 30 points on 10 occasions, and tallied a team-high 14 double-doubles on the season. Maten was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.
Robinson appeared in 33 games (33 starts) for the Skyforce this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Robinson scored in double-figures in all 33 games played, including 22 games in which he scored at least 20 points. Robinson ended the season with 11-straight 20-point performances, including eight-straight games of making at least five three-pointers. Robinson set a new Sioux Falls franchise record with 157 made three-pointers in a single season, and also finished the season with the highest career three-point field goal percentage in franchise history at 48.3 percent (min. 200 attempts). Robinson, along with Maten, was also named to the Mid-Season All-NBA G League Western Conference Team.
As released by the NBA G League, the complete All-NBA G League, All-Rookie and All-Defensive Team results are below. The league’s 27 head coaches and general managers selected each team.
2018-19 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMSFIRST TEAM
- Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#
- Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^
- Jordan Loyd – Raptors 905^
- Jordan McRae – Capital City Go-Go^
- Alan Williams – Long Island Nets^
- Isaiah Hartenstein – Rio Grande Valley Vipers#
- Walter Lemon Jr. – Windy City Bulls*
- Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
- Johnathan Motley – Agua Caliente Clippers^
- Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^
- PJ Dozier – Maine Red Claws^
- Amile Jefferson – Lakeland Magic^
- Kalin Lucas – Grand Rapids Drive*^
- Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
- Christian Wood – Wisconsin Herd#
- 2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
- Chris Chiozza – Capital City Go-Go*#
- Angel Delgado – Agua Caliente Clippers^
- Yante Maten – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
- Theo Pinson – Long Island Nets^
- Duncan Robinson – Sioux Falls Skyforce^
- 2018-19 NBA G LEAGUE ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
- Kadeem Allen – Westchester Knicks*^
- Chris Boucher – Raptors 905#
- Amida Brimah – Austin Spurs
- Gary Payton II – Rio Grande Valley Vipers*
- Norvel Pelle – Delaware Blue Coats
*Earned GATORADE Call-Up this season
^NBA Two-Way Player
#NBA Assignee
