Magic 105 - HEAT 90 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Orlando Magic 105-90 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Justise Winslow led the way for the HEAT with 14 points.

1. KO Stays Clutch

Kelly Olynyk simply continued to get the job done in the fourth quarter, as he led Miami with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the period.

Naturally, all four of those makes were from downtown.

Here is his final one off a nice dish from Josh Richardson:

In all, Olynyk had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

2. Winslow Does It All

Winslow is called “The Swiss Army Knife” for a reason.

Not only did he relentlessly attack the basket and finish a number of plays at the rim, but he also mixed in a couple catch-and-shoot treys for good measure, including this big one with 4:04 left in the fourth:

Of course, the 22-year-old also did his thing defensively and guarded a bunch of guys, including Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Simmons. In particular, he locked down Gordon in the fourth and held him scoreless.

That said, his best defensive sequence came in a help situation on Mo Bamba early in the second quarter.

In addition to his team-high 14 points, Winslow also tallied five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

3. BAM Shows His Athleticism

You should know by now that Bam Adebayo is an elite athlete, but he took it to another level on Tuesday night.

I mean, this sequence in the second quarter where he blocked Fournier’s shot and then came through with a put-back jam immediately after was just ridiculous:

He wasn’t done there, though…

Yup, that was crazy.

Adebayo ended up with six points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Hassan Whiteside imposed his will in the first half, as he led the HEAT with 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and six boards before the break.

Perhaps no play was as impressive as this spin and one-handed flush against Nikola Vučević in the second quarter:

Strong.

Whiteside finished with those 12 points to go along with nine rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

