Livestream Playoff Coverage Information

Exclusive Miami HEAT coverage from our award winning broadcast team will continue right here through the playoffs.

Eric Reid, John Crotty, Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley-Hunter and Ron Rothstein will anchor coverage before and after each of Miami’s United In Black Playoff games. Tune in right here to HEAT.com for live streams throughout our postseason run an hour before each tipoff for pregame analysis and immediately afterwards for comprehensive postgame breakdowns, highlights and interviews.

For our South Florida HEAT fans the postgame show will be available via FOX Sports GO and also on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun channels.