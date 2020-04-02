Meyers Leonard To Host A 24-Hour Charity Stream

HEAT Nation, you now have Sunday plans!

Our guy Meyers Leonard will be streaming for 24 hours straight on ESPN Esports' Twitch channel for the Hammer Classic.

Leonard will start his stream at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. He'll be trying to get W's on Call of Duty, Fortnite, and a host of other games. Leonard will be joined by other athletes, gamers, and celebrity friends.

"I am blessed and thankful to have a platform that allows me to impact people in a positive way. During this very difficult and uneasy time, my goal is to bring some relief and joy to those in need," Leonard said in a statement. "This Sunday, I will be doing a 24-hour live stream on my Twitch channel to help raise money for Feeding South Florida and Feeding America. Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and I love connecting with fans in an authentic way."

Leonard also announced he will be donating $25,000 matched by the NBPA to the cause. The Hammer Classic will help fund Feeding America and Feeding America South Florida in the hopes of helping to provide food for 1 million people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Leonard participated in the Call of Duty: Warzone #FIGHT2FUND charity pro-am, which also featured Ben Simmons, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Evan Engram, Josh Hart, and professional players from FaZe Clan.

Stop by ESPN Esports' Twitch channel on Sunday to #HangWithHammer, where you can chat with Leonard, watch him play, and contribute to a great cause.