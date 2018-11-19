Lakers 113 - HEAT 97 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 113-97 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Wayne Ellington led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. J. Rich Does It Off The Bounce

After knocking down a bunch of threes against the Pacers, Josh Richardson did the bulk of his damage off the dribble on Sunday thanks to some nice screens from his teammates.

That said, we can’t forget about this superb block he had on Kyle Kuzma from behind in the first quarter:

And while Richardson continued to put his head down and attack the basket in the fourth, he was ejected about midway through the period after throwing his shoe into the stands.

In all, J. Rich had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six boards and three assists to go along with that aforementioned block.

2. McGruder Mixes It Up

Simply put, Rodney McGruder continued to do all the little things for Miami against Los Angeles.

Whether he was defending Brandon Ingram well, hitting runners and threes, or coming up with his usual hustle plays like this…

…McGruder emptied the tank.

When it was all said and done, the 27-year-old tallied 14 points, seven boards and a team-high four assists.

3. 3llington Keeps It Up

Of course, Ellington led the HEAT with five made triples on the night, two of which came in the fourth as he was trying to bring Miami back.

But it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-11 from deep, Ellington also had two boards and an assist.

Other Takeaways:

-While Tyler Johnson looked really good early on and scored 12 straight points for the HEAT at one point in the second quarter, he also had this familiar sequence with James Johnson in the fourth:

TJ finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (Right Knee Injury), Dwyane Wade (Personal Reasons) and Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will host the Nets on Tuesday at 7:30PM for University Night. Take advantage of this exclusive ticket deal to receive one of seven hats inspired by the colors of Universities in the state of Florida.