Player Spotlight: Kelly Olynyk (3/4/19)

With both James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside out for most of this past week, Kelly Olynyk took advantage of some extended playing time.

Like really took advantage.

In fact, KO led the HEAT with 22.3 points per game on a 77.4 true shooting percentage to go along with 6.5 boards and 2.8 assists over the past four contests. And while he knocked down a bunch of threes as usual, he also finished plays inside either off the catch or off the dribble. Case in point, he shot 77.3 percent (17-of-22) from the restricted area and 57.9 percent (11-of-19) from downtown throughout that span.

Thanks to Olynyk’s versatility, Miami outscored the opposition by 9.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor during the past four outings.

Take a look back at some of his best highlights from his recent flurry in the video below: