Player Spotlight: Kelly Olynyk (2/4/19)

There are very few guys in the league as crafty as Kelly Olynyk.

That was pretty evident this past week, as KO got to his spots along the perimeter and used a bevy of ball fakes and shot fakes to get off clean looks from deep. As such, Olynyk led Miami with a 73.8 true shooting percentage to go along with 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over the past three outings. And while the Canadian did some damage in the restricted area during that span, he shot 7-of-12 on non-corner threes.

That’s impressive.

Check out some of Olynyk’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: