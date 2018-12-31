Player Spotlight: Justise Winslow (12/31/18)

Confidence can do a lot for a player.

Just take a look at Justise Winslow, who led Miami with 18.3 points and 2.3 steals per game this past week. And while he also set up his teammates very well over the last three outings (4.7 assists per contest), he took his biggest leap finishing at the rim. In fact, Winslow shot 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from the restricted area during that span.

As a result of his improved play offensively and familiar strong defense, including a gutsy effort against Kawhi Leonard on Dec. 26, the HEAT outscored the opposition by 20 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor over the past three games.

That’s how you make your presence felt.

Check out some of Winslow’s best highlights from his recent flurry in the video below: