Player Spotlight: Justise Winslow (12/10/18)

Although Justise Winslow has had some solid stretches throughout his young career, nothing quite touches his performance this past week.

Why’s that?

Well, the 22-year-old Winslow put it all together and led the HEAT with 18.3 points and 5.7 assists per game over the past three contests. And while the former Duke Blue Devil finished plays at the rim with ease (he shot 11-of-13 from the restricted area), he also did his thing from deep (he went 7-of-13 on catch-and-shoot treys).

Furthermore, Winslow hounded guys on the defensive end as usual and handled the ball very well with Goran Dragić out for most of the week. That ability to initiate offense manifested itself in a career-high nine assists against the Clippers on Saturday.

Take a look back at highlights from that game and more in the video below: