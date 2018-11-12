Player Spotlight: Justise Winslow (11/12/18)

With two important playmakers in Goran Dragić and Dwyane Wade out for most of the week, somebody had to step up in their absence.

That somebody, of course, was Justise Winslow.

Simply put, we saw “Point Justise” on full display over the past four games, as the 22-year-old led the team with a 25.0 assist percentage during that span. And while he fed Hassan Whiteside quite often, he also found Rodney McGruder just as much for either catch-and-shoot treys or finishes inside.

When Winslow wasn’t dishing it out to his teammates, he usually attacked the basket with purpose, took advantage of mismatches and imposed his will.

So yeah, he pretty much did it all.

Take a look back at some of Winslow’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: