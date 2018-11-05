Player Spotlight: Josh Richardson (11/5/18)

Sooo…Josh Richardson had himself one heck of a week.

After scoring a career-high 31 points against the Kings on Oct. 29, Richardson topped that mark by a point versus the Hawks on Saturday. And while the 25-year-old came through with some nice finishes at the rim and a few pull-up mid-range jumpers over the past three games, it was all about the three ball.

In fact, Richardson led the HEAT in points per game (26.0), made triples (11) and net rating (9.1) during that span, while also ranking second on the squad with a 65.1 true shooting percentage.

That’s impressive.

Take a look back at J. Rich’s best highlights from this past week in the video below.