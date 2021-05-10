Jimmy’s Top 3 Kane Brown Songs You Need to Listen to Now
If you know Jimmy Butler, you know he loves his country music. With Kane Brown making his way to Miami soon, Jimmy gave us the rundown of some of his favorite Kane songs of all-time. #JIMVPKnowsBest
“I love the feel and the stories behind the music. It’s real.” – Jimmy Butler
Thunder in the Rain
Worship You
For My Daughter
Kane Brown, including supporting artist Jordan Davis & Restless Road will be performing live at AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, December 2, 2021!Click here to buy tickets!
