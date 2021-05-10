Kane Brown

Jimmy’s Top 3 Kane Brown Songs You Need to Listen to Now

Posted: May 10, 2021

If you know Jimmy Butler, you know he loves his country music. With Kane Brown making his way to Miami soon, Jimmy gave us the rundown of some of his favorite Kane songs of all-time. #JIMVPKnowsBest

“I love the feel and the stories behind the music. It’s real.” – Jimmy Butler

Thunder in the Rain

Worship You

For My Daughter

Kane Brown, including supporting artist Jordan Davis & Restless Road will be performing live at AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, December 2, 2021!

Click here to buy tickets!
