Jimmy Fan Shows Respect to the Hustle with his New Tattoo

Jimmy Fan – Kelvin Leung

Where are you from?

Hong Kong!

Why did you decide on the Jimmy tattoo?

I was inspired by Jimmy and the entire team last year in the NBA Finals. Jimmy was an underdog when he first came into the NBA, and he makes himself better with his hard work, tough mindset, and confidence. He helped bring the team to the Finals last year, and even though he and the HEAT were the underdogs, he left it all out on the floor in Game 5. That moment of his arm draped over the video board was remarkable and inspiring for me. That's why I decided to get the tattoo.

What does HEAT Culture mean to you?

For me, HEAT Culture is just like Jimmy's culture: Hardworking, tough, confident, unselfish, and nasty (but at the same time push you to become better).

Tattoo Artist – Felix a.k.a.

@mr_felixkan

How long have you been tattooing?

Since 2016.

How long did the Jimmy tattoo take?

I lost count. Around seven hours, I think.

Have you done any other HEAT tattoos before?

This is my first HEAT tattoo! Tattooing is still slowly growing here in Hong Kong. I'd say most people will get tattoos of Jordan, Kobe, and Iverson here. I've been a fan of the game since I was a kid, and once I heard Kelvin's story and this specific scene, I was really excited to be able to do something special for him.