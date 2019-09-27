Jimmy Butler: “I Want Other Teams To Hate Us”

With the 2019-20 season right around the corner, Jimmy Butler met with the media for the first time as a member of the HEAT on Friday afternoon. Check out some notable quotes from Butler and Pat Riley below.

Riley

On Butler

“I can go on and on with the names of great, great players that have helped this franchise become world champions and very, very competitive teams. We’ve had our share of wins and championships and our ups and downs, but for the most part, the one thing that I feel that I owe the franchise and the city is to put the most competitive team on the court that we can, and one that will compete for championships. I think having Jimmy Butler here is a step in that direction…for real. [It] isn’t complete, but that is what I look for.”

Butler

On The Biggest Reason Why He Came To Miami

“It’s the culture that I hear about all the time. The work that you put in every single day, the winning habits, the winning ways. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be a part of that? I was excited to have an opportunity to come here, to be here, but I mean, when I keep hearing about this culture, I was like, ‘I need that in my life.’”

On What The HEAT Said To Him During Free Agency

“Just, ‘You’re the type of player that we would love to have here. Your fight, the way that you work, the way you go about your business’, and…that’s all I wanted to hear. Not to mention that number three was like, ‘This culture fits you.’”

On What He Wants This Season

“Back in my Chicago days, it was Chicago vs. Miami. It was always you had to go through Miami. I’d like to make that happen again.”

“I want other teams to hate us, you don’t want to play Miami. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a dogfight.”

On His Strong Personality

“I think I’m a little extra at times…but if you do what I do every day and other people don’t go about it that way, I think you might have a problem with it, too. I love my job, I love the game, I love to work, so I’m at it every single day at hours, at times when people don’t want to do it, so I think like, ‘Why doesn’t everybody do what I do?’…but that’s me. And to tell you the truth, here, hell, you always got people trying to beat me to the gym. You always got people that are in here late at night, that are constantly working on their game, studying film, doing all that they can to be the best basketball player that they can for the Miami HEAT…we got to work because when the game is on the line, your confidence is coming from your work. Everything that you put in every day, that’s what’s going to come out. I preach that, I live by that, and I’ll continue to be that.”

On Justise Winslow

“He’s smart, he’s aggressive, he can guard, he can switch with anybody, he damn sure doesn’t back down from anybody.”

On Tyler Herro

“I love that kid…he always has something to say, and I respect it because that shows me he’s got that fight, he’s not backing down from anybody.”

On Bam Adebayo

“[With] Bam, [you see] just like how hard he plays, the motor, how personable he is, always joking around, always talking.”

On Duncan Robinson

“Duncan can shoot the hell out of the ball, like incredible shooter. And being around him, you’d think that he was quiet, but he’s not. He’s yapping as well, which I like because that just puts a battery in my back and gives me free reign to go at everybody, so I’m loving it here. Everybody talks, nobody takes it personal. It’s all about winning. We compete, and we do a lot of talking.”