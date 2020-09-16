Jimmy Butler Named To All-NBA Team

Jimmy Butler has been named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team. It marks as Butler’s third All-NBA selection and the 20th time a HEAT player has been named to an All-NBA Team, including the fourth on the Third Team.

Butler appeared in 58 games (all starts) and averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.78 steals and 33.8 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 83.4 percent from the foul line. He recorded a team-leading 103 steals, his seven-straight season with at least 100 steals, currently the second-longest active streak in the NBA. On November 7 at Phoenix, he became the first player in NBA history to shoot at least 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the field and be perfect from both three-point range (2-of-2) and the foul line (10-of-10) with at least that many attempts in each category. His 18 first quarter points and 30 first half points in the game were both career highs while he became just the fourth player in HEAT history to score at least 30 points in a first half, joining LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Sherman Douglas.

He posted three triple-doubles on the season, joining Bam Adebayo to become just the third and fourth players in team history to record at least three triple-doubles in the same campaign. Butler and Adebayo also became the only players in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles during the same season and the first pair of teammates in the NBA with at least three triple-doubles apiece prior to the All-Star break since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did so in 1992-93. The duo also each recorded a triple-double on December 10 vs. Atlanta, becoming the first set of HEAT teammates to achieve the feat in the same game. Butler led the HEAT in points, scoring average, 20-point games, free throws made, assists per game, double-figure assist games, steals, triple-doubles and three-point plays while finishing second in offensive rebounds, total rebounds, rebounds per game, assists and double-doubles. He topped the team in scoring a team-high 29 times, in steals a team-high 32 times, in assists a team-high 28 times, in blocks 16 times, in minutes 13 times, in plus/minus 13 times and in rebounds on 10 occasions.

He scored in double-figures 53 times, including 33 20-point games and four 30-point contests. Additionally, Butler was named as an NBA All-Star and earned NBA Player of the Week (week ending December 8).