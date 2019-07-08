Summer League: Jazz 81 - HEAT 93 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Utah Jazz 93-81 Sunday night at COX Pavilion in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Kendrick Nunn led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Nunn Wheels And Deals

As been the case throughout Summer League, Nunn initiated offense for Miami and facilitated very well for his teammates.

In fact, he dished out a game-high eight assists, including this one to Duncan Robinson after reacting quickly to Frankie Ferrari’s errant pass late in the third quarter:

Of course, Nunn also scored in a variety of different ways, both at the rim and from the perimeter.

In addition to his game-high 22 points (eight in the fourth) on 8-of-17 shooting and eight assists, the 23-year-old also amassed three boards and a game-high plus-18 rating.

2. Robinson Does It All

Simply put, Robinson had it all going on versus Utah.

Not only did he move well off the ball for some of his usual treys, but he also made plays off the dribble and fought hard on the glass.

Perhaps his craftiest bucket of the contest came on this pull-up jumper late in the third where he faked a pass and created separation from Stanton Kidd:

Smooth.

When it was all said and done, Robinson stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, a team-high 10 boards, two assists, one steal and a plus-16 rating.

3. Herro Sharp From The Start

From the opening tip, Tyler Herro was ready to put on a show.

Thanks to some tough finishes inside and a bevy of pull-up jumpers much like this one…

…Herro led all players with 11 points before the break.

That wasn’t all, though, as the former Kentucky Wildcat continued to make noise in the fourth and scored five points in the period.

Oh yeah, this perfect lob to Chris Silva was pretty cool, too:

Herro ended up with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-KZ Okpala and Charles Cooke (concussion protocol) sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 4:00 PM. Television coverage will be on ESPN2.