Jason Jackson Hits The Airwaves Of HEAT Nation

As one familiar voice departs the airwaves of HEAT Nation, another one arrives.

Thursday, Oct. 20 Miami HEAT TV host and courtside reporter Jason Jackson will open the 2021-22 regular season replacing the retiring Mike Inglis after 23 years behind the mic. Jackson will broadcast home Miami HEAT games alongside 2x WNBA Champion and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Ruth Riley Hunter across the HEAT Radio Network (790AM The Ticket, 1450AM WSTU, 97.7FM The Zone, and 106.3FM ESPN West Palm). During road contests Jackson will man the radio booth solo. Tommy Tighe and Jonathan Zaslow will get each and every game started with pregame coverage while handling halftime and postgame segments as well.

The Jackson-led HEAT radio broadcasts is also available live via HEAT.com, the Miami HEAT App, the Audacy App and Sirius XM 895.

While Jackson is giving his voice to HEAT radio, he will still keep his face on HEAT television. Jackson’s presence will live on during home games as he’ll continue to host the HEAT Live pre and postgame shows on Bally Sports Sun from the Bacardi Ocho studio inside FTX Arena.