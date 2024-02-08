Jaquez Jr. Selected To Participate In Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA announced today that two-time Rookie of the Month Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been selected to participate in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Jaquez Jr. will be the fourth Miami player to participate in the Slam Dunk event, joining 2020 winner Derrick Jones Jr., two-time winner Harold Miner (1995 & 1993) and Billy Thompson (1990). The HEAT will now be represented each night during All-Star Weekend with Jaquez Jr. playing in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, participating in the Slam Dunk competition Saturday night and Bam Adebayo playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Jaquez Jr., who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (18th overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft, has appeared in 46 games (15 starts) averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.09 steals and 29.5 minutes while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the foul line. He has recorded 22 dunks this season, the third-most on the team, and has recorded 31 double-figure games, including six 20-point games and one 30- point performance. He posted a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double on December 25 vs. Philadelphia, becoming just the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in a Christmas Day game, joining only Patrick Ewing (1985), Walt Bellamy (1961), Oscar Robertson (1960) and Wilt Chamberlain (1959). His 31 points are tied for the seventh-most by a rookie on Christmas in league history and also tied for the third-most by any HEAT player. Jaquez Jr. scored in double-figures in 13-straight games from November 20 through December 16, the longest streak by a HEAT rookie since Dwyane Wade (15 games). He has posted three 20-point games off the bench, already tied for the fifth-most by a HEAT rookie in franchise history. Additionally, Jaquez Jr. participated and won a 2019 Slam Dunk contest while in high school, winning the competition over current NBA player Kenyon Martin Jr. and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.