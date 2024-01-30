JAQUEZ JR. SELECTED TO NBA RISING STARS

The NBA announced today that HEAT rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., a two-time Rookie of the Month honoree, has been selected as one of 11 rookies to participate in the 2024 NBA Rising Stars event. Jaquez Jr. becomes the 11 th HEAT player to be selected, joining Tyler Herro (2021 & 2020), Precious Achiuwa (2021), Kendrick Nunn (2020), Norris Cole (2012), Michael Beasley (2009 & 2010), Dwyane Wade (2004 & 2005), Udonis Haslem (2004 & 2005), Caron Butler (2003), Kurt Thomas (1996) and Khalid Reeves (1995). Rising Stars, which will air live at 9PM on TNT, will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, February 16.

Jaquez Jr., who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (18th overall) in the 2023 NBA Draft, has appeared in 41 games (15 starts) and averaged 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.10 steals and 29.9 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 83.7 percent from the foul line. He has recorded 29 double-figure games, including six 20-point games and one 30-point performance. He posted a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double on December 25 vs. Philadelphia, becoming just the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in a Christmas Day game, joining only Patrick Ewing (1985), Walt Bellamy (1961), Oscar Robertson (1960) and Wilt Chamberlain (1959). His 31 points are tied for the seventh-most by a rookie on Christmas in league history and also tied for the third-most by any HEAT player. Jaquez Jr. scored in double-figures in 13-straight games from November 20 through December 16, the longest streak by a HEAT rookie since Dwyane Wade (15 games). He has posted three 20-point games off the bench, already tied for the fifth-most by a HEAT rookie in franchise history. Additionally, Jaquez Jr. has played 371.1 fourth quarter minutes this season, the 11th most in the entire NBA.