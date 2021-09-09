JASON JACKSON TO BECOME ENGLISH RADIO VOICE

The Miami HEAT announced today that Jason Jackson will fill the radio role left vacant by the retirement of Mike Inglis. Jackson, a 17-year veteran of the HEAT, has filled in on various occasions handling play-by-play responsibilities for both television and radio, and is the host of national NBA radio programs on SiriusXM.

The recipient of more than 20 Emmy Awards, Jackson has served as the team’s television host and courtside reporter since joining the HEAT prior to the 2004-05 season. He has also served as a co-host, along with Eric Reid, of the award-winning Inside the HEAT programming on Bally Sports.

"Jason Jackson has become one of the most recognizable and beloved representatives of our organization since he first joined the HEAT family back in 2004," said Pat Riley, President of the Miami HEAT. "He is a very versatile and talented voice with a sense of humor that’s off the charts. I know that every game, Jax will bring his robust personality with a reservoir of knowledge about the game, and the HEAT, that will resonate with our fans."

With an accomplished skill set and resume, Jackson has proven to be one of the most adaptable and entertaining broadcasters in sports. A graduate of Bowling Green University, he began his professional broadcasting career in Miami at WSVN. From there, Jackson vaulted into national prominence when he served in various television and radio capacities for seven years at ESPN.

"Since the day he arrived in 2004, Jax has elevated the entertainment value of our programs in a way that simply is unmatched," noted Vice President and Executive Director of Broadcasting, Ted Ballard. "His unique talents and passion for performance have made an unmistakable connection with our audience, but there is so much more that he can provide. We are thrilled to expand Jason’s platform to include radio and believe he will be a game-changing presence in this newest endeavor."

Jackson will continue to serve as a host for Inside the HEAT and many of the HEAT pregame, halftime and postgame shows on Bally Sports. His talent will still be utilized and showcased as part of content appearing on the television productions and various HEAT digital platforms. He will make his official radio debut when the team kicks off the 2021 preseason on October 4th vs. the Atlanta Hawks.