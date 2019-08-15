HEAT Individual Game Tickets on Sale Saturday

MIAMI, August 15th – Individual game tickets for all 2019-20 Miami HEAT regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, August 17th at 12:00 p.m. Ticket prices start as low as $15 per game for select games and can be purchased at HEAT.com, Ticketmaster.com and via 1-800-4NBA-TIX. There will be an eight-ticket limit per order per game. Please note that the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office will not participate in the general on sale on August 17th, but tickets may be purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office starting Monday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. The HEAT is once again utilizing dynamic ticket pricing for individual game tickets, placing a premium on high demand games. However, select home games during the regular season will be priced as low as $15. Additionally, fans will have the option of selecting games and ticket prices featuring several pricing tiers, all based on the popularity and demand for each individual game. Ticket prices for the games with the most demand will be higher, while games with less demand will be priced accordingly. While HEAT.com will feature a pricing chart outlining the prices for each game this season, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as prices may change as the actual game date approaches. Fluctuation in ticket prices are based solely on market conditions.

Resale Tickets Also On Sale for 2019-20

Fans interested in purchasing individual resale tickets from HEAT Season Ticket Members and other fans can make their purchases online at HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com beginning tomorrow at noon. Purchasing resale tickets from HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com is a safe, convenient and guaranteed way for fans to access seats that would be unavailable otherwise, including lower bowl tickets. Ticket prices for resale tickets on HEAT.com and Ticketmaster.com are established by each individual when the tickets are posted for sale and often exceed face value.

HEAT fans can buy, sell and transfer their game tickets safely and securely via Ticketmaster, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Miami HEAT. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets from official sources only including Ticketmaster, HEAT.com, and at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office to ensure their tickets are 100% verified.