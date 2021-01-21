If You Don’t Know, Now You Know: Feat. Precious Achiuwa

Why do you wear the #5?

In high school and college, I couldn't wear the number eight. I come from a big family of eight people. In high school, the only available number was five and I have five siblings, so I stuck with that. All my friends call me "five", too. It's just a representation of my siblings.

We hear you've got musical talents. Tell us a little about that.

I play percussion instruments. I can play drums and used to play the piano. I can hear sounds and replicate them. I don't know how I learned to do it; it was just something I picked up on one day.

What about your DJ skills?

It got to a point where I couldn't really fit in a drum set anymore. One of my friends has a mixer and whole DJ booth set up, so I went to him and wanted to learn how to use it during quarantine. We made beats and I was just sitting there using my imagination, mixing music and creating sounds. I really loved it.

What are you listening to pregame?

Thirty minutes before the game, I sit in silence. For someone who loves music so much, I just sit there, don't look at my phone and try to get my mind right.

Any favorite genres of music?

I listen to all types of music. Afrobeat, rap, hip-hop, slow, R&B, whatever. You name it, I'll listen to it. As long as it's good.

How would you describe your style?

I'm very progressive.

How so?

I'm willing to try anything. I'm more "out there" with the way I dress. I love to wear stuff that people will question.

Favorite piece of clothing or accessory you own.

My pendent. It has my initials on it and my jersey number on it. One of my friends helped me make it and it's really important to me.

Favorite part about being in Miami so far, aside from the weather.

The food! It's so diverse. I lived in New York for a while and New York has very diverse food. I really love that I have that here. I'm getting the good weather I didn't have and almost the same type of food, aside from the pizza.

