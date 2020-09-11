How The HEAT Fared Against The Celtics This Season

Our Eastern Conference Finals matchup is set.

The HEAT and Celtics will face off in the 2020 NBA playoffs. It will mark the 4th time we face the Boston Celtics in the postseason, and the second time we face off in the Conference Finals.

Here's how things went down when the two teams met earlier this season:

- Dec 4, 2019

TD Garden

Loss 112-93

Despite a great performance by Jimmy Butler, the HEAT just couldn’t get over the hump in a 112-93 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden, on the second night of a back-to-back. Butler tallied a game-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, including 6-of-10 from deep, and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe, six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

- Jan 28, 2020

AmericanAirlines Arena

Loss 109-101

The HEAT came through with some solid sequences here and there, but those moments were too few and far between in a 109-101 loss to the Celtics at AmericanAirlines Arena. Butler finished the night with 20 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe, six rebounds and two assists.

- Aug 4, 2020

HP Field House in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Win 112-106

Despite being without Jimmy Butler on the tail end of a back-to-back, the HEAT didn’t make any excuses and earned a hard-fought 112-106 wire-to-wire victory over the Celtics at HP Field House in Orlando. Robinson amassed a team-high 21 points (tied with Bam Adebayo) on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 5-of-11 from deep, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, three boards, two assists, one block and a game-high plus-13 rating.