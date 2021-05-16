How The HEAT Fared Against The Bucks This Season

Our first-round matchup is set.

The HEAT and Bucks will face off in the 2021 United In Black playoffs. It will mark the 3rd time we face the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason.

Last year, the HEAT eliminated the Bucks in 5 games in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

Here's how things went down when the two teams met this season:

- Dec. 29th, 2020

AmericanAirlines Arena

Loss 144-97

Entering the game shorthanded, the HEAT fell to the Bucks in their first matchup since eliminating them 144-97 in Miami. Tyler Herro led the scoring with 23 points.

- Dec. 30th, 2020

AmericanAirlines Arena

Win 119-108

After having lost to the Bucks by 47 points the night before, the HEAT made amends and got back to their identity in a 119-108 victory over Milwaukee at AmericanAirlines Arena.

What’s more, Miami came back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter and went on a 31-8 run to seize control.

- May 15th, 2021

Fiserv Forum

Loss 122-108

Playing the match without Jimmy Butler, the HEAT fell to the Bucks 122-108 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Kendrick Nunn led the scoring with 31 points.