HOW THE HEAT FARED AGAINST THE BUCKS THIS SEASON

Our Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup is set.

The HEAT and Bucks will face off in the 2nd round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. It will mark the 2nd time we face the Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason.

Here's how things went down when the two teams met earlier this season:

- Oct 26, 2019

Fiserv Forum

Win 131-126 (OT)

Despite not having Butler in our first meeting in late October, Miami stormed back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter, outlasted Giannis Antetokounmpo’s run late and came away with a 131-126 victory in OT. Goran Dragić scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.

- Mar 2, 2020

AmericanAirlines Arena

Win 105-89

Thanks to some great defense and unreal shooting from deep, the HEAT handily defeated the Bucks 105-89 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami held Milwaukee to a season-low 89 points on just 40.7 percent shooting. The HEAT were just as sharp on the offensive end, as six guys scored in double-figures (led by Butler and Crowder's 18 points apiece), and the team as a whole shot 18-of-37 from deep (48.6 percent).

- Aug 6, 2020

The Arena in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Loss 130-116

With some key contributors out in Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragić, the HEAT couldn’t quite get over the hump and fell to the Bucks. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep, while Tyler Herro added 20 points off the bench (16 in the first half).