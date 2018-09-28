Hot Bites From HEAT Training Camp Day 4

The Miami HEAT wrapped up their final practice session at FAU Arena in Boca Raton on Friday. Below are some tidbits you need to know from Day 4 of Training Camp presented by Baptist Health South Florida.

Mental Resiliency

With Friday being the fourth straight day of practice, it would be easy to take it light.

But that’s not how the HEAT operate.

“[This week of camp has] been very good. It’s nice to have that group where you can fast track,” Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s been highly competitive. Guys didn’t have their legs today. I expected that, so we still got after it, and it becomes an exercise in mental resiliency, which I think was very good for us.”

The grind won’t stop for Miami, as the team will play in its Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida Saturday at 10:00 AM.

“I think it’ll be fun in front of the fans,” Spoelstra said. “Guys always like the enthusiasm [and] the environment, so it’ll be good. It’ll be a good prep for Sunday.”

Malik Newman, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Kansas, agreed with his coach.

“I’m very excited [for the scrimmage],” Newman said. “Just being with the guys all summer, competing with those guys behind closed doors, so I’m expecting the scrimmage to be fun tomorrow [and] for us to come out here, have fun, compete and play hard.”

Defensive Versatility

In order to truly compete and stick with the HEAT, you have to bring it on both ends of the floor. Newman and Marcus Lee certainly understand that.

“[I think I can bring] scoring, playmaking [and] the ability to stretch the floor,” Newman said. “And I think I’m big enough and strong enough and fast enough to guard multiple positions.”

Lee, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Cal who has learned from Udonis Haslem and James Johnson in camp, can also be a versatile defender.

“I can bring a lot of energy. Defensively, I can guard one through five, which…helps a lot, and then I get out and go,” Lee said. “I’m picking up the pace, I’m making sure the team’s always going and running…and the guys love that.”

Making It Tough

Miami’s big rotation of Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo should give the opposition plenty of trouble from the get-go.

“It should be tough [for opposing teams to match up]. That’s what you want it to be,” Olynyk said. “Yeah, it’s a different look with everybody, so hopefully you can’t scheme one way. You got to scheme like three different ways to guard us.”

In terms of Adebayo, he’s received rave reviews from a lot of people in camp.

“He’s constantly in the lab working,” Olynyk said. “He has a great work ethic, and you can see it this last summer, last year, he took a huge step, and you’re going to see it pay its dividends here.”