Hot Bites From HEAT Training Camp Day 2

The Miami HEAT kept grinding away Wednesday morning at FAU Arena in Boca Raton. Below are some tidbits you need to know from Day 2 of Training Camp presented by Baptist Health South Florida.

Winslow Impresses

Few players had a stronger end to last season than Justise Winslow.

It seems as though his sharp play has carried over to camp.

“I’m impressed with Winslow,” Dwyane Wade said. “Two days in a row, I feel like he’s put his imprint on this camp.”

And how do you do that? Become a leader.

“[I want to] just continue to build on my role on this team, continue to physically add to my skill-set,” Winslow said. “But the biggest thing is I feel like I’m a pretty smart guy out there and an extension of the coaching staff, so I’m trying to become a leader for this team this season and seasons going forward.”

The Boys of Summer

Once upon a time, Winslow was the leader of the HEAT’s Summer League squad. Now there’s a new wave of players coming up through the ranks, including Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and of course, Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo and Jones Jr. had a little bit of a leg up on the others since they were part of the main roster last year, but they still advanced their games during the offseason.

“[Summer League] definitely got me more confident in myself, so all the work I put in, I feel like I’m more confident with me being aggressive than I was last year,” Adebayo said.

Jones Jr. echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

“[Summer League] gave me a lot of confidence. My Summer League team needed me to score a little bit, and that helped my offensive game a lot,” Jones Jr. said. “It helped…my confidence with my shooting and my facilitating, getting to the rim, being able to finish over big players…and make the good plays that I need to make.”

Sometimes, those good plays translate into some crazy-athletic rim-rocking jams. That kind of athleticism has caught Erik Spoelstra’s attention.

“[Jones Jr. is] making big-time efforts and showcasing his athleticism,” Spoelstra said. “That’s what you want as a young player. You don’t want to overthink so much or where you’re confused where you’re not even able to be your best version of yourself. What he brings is incredible athleticism to the game, and he’s been able to do that.”

McGruder Back In The Fray

After missing most of last season with a left tibia stress fracture, Rodney McGruder made his return in late February and did what he does best.

Get to work.

Naturally, that continued into the offseason in a beach workout with Wade and Hassan Whiteside.

“That was big time just to get that work with D. Wade and just pick his brain a little bit,” McGruder said. “And Just to see his work ethic after being in the league for 16 years, getting up there early in the morning and the drive that he still has to be great, that was big time. [Hassan Whiteside] put that workout together for us, so that just shows how hard [he] has been working this offseason as well.”