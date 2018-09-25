Hot Bites From HEAT Training Camp Day 1

The Miami HEAT opened camp Tuesday morning at FAU Arena in Boca Raton. Below are some tidbits you need to know from Day 1 of Training Camp presented by Baptist Health South Florida.

Getting Right To It

Thanks to having a bunch of returning players, the HEAT were able to streamline things and get right to work in preparation for the season.

Then again, would you expect anything less?

“With this group, this probably felt more like a practice and an extension of last year’s playoff prep because we had so many familiar faces, so that was nice,” Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve only had that probably…during that run [in] 2010-14.”

Speaking of that run, Dwyane Wade has made his presence felt early on in camp.

“[Wade is] already showing his value. Forget about the talent…he’s in shape, so he’s able to show that, but the leadership and the voice and all of his experience that he’s able to help our team out with…it's priceless,” Spoelstra said.

“He’s seen everything in this league, but he has a humbleness and a serving heart. He really wants to help. He knows that he’s got another dance at this, if you will, but he has such humble perspective that he also wants other guys to emerge and have their time. He had the example when he was young with Eddie Jones and Brian Grant, and he wants to provide that kind of…leadership to our young guys as well.”

Wade Knows

So does that leadership Spo talked about involve running camp?

“I know what to expect. I can run this camp. If coach wants to go back to the hotel, I can run it [and] UD can run it. We’ve been here,” Wade said jokingly.

After having a little fun, the 16th-year vet then had some words of wisdom.

“Today is the day where it’s just excitement, energy…come in and get it all out of your system. And now, with the intensity that we got to bring each day, we also got to bring our minds.”

A New Dragon

One guy who’s always mentally prepared is Goran Dragić.

Both on Media Day and the first day of Camp, Coach Spo alluded to the Slovenian adding things to his game.

What does this new dragon look like?

“I was doing a lot of going right, and I already did a couple of moves going right, lay it up with the right,” Dragić said. “When you’re in the lab, it’s fun because this was the first summer that I really had a lot of time to kind of work on myself. Now I can enjoy it and try to use that in games.”