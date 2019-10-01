Hot Bites From HEAT Training Camp Day 1

The Miami HEAT opened camp Tuesday morning at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Below are some tidbits you need to know from Day 1 of Training Camp presented by Baptist Health South Florida.

For Competitors Only

That phrase may seem like just a tagline, but it’s very real.

As you’d expect with a team full of gritty players, the HEAT got after it on Day 1 regardless of the drill.

“This is a very Type A, competitive group, so even when we’re going through things that are not fully hunger games live, they take it there,” Erik Spoelstra said. “And that part I like, particularly early on.”

While that competitive fire likely manifested itself thanks to all the offseason workouts that guys took part in, Coach Spo was quick to mention that camp is a different beast.

“I love all the pickup games that guys play during the summer. I think it’s fun for the guys, and that’s what it should be about during the summer and working on your body, working on your game,” Spoelstra said. “[But] that’s an entirely different thing than what we just saw out here for the last 90 minutes. This is competitive, intense basketball, and that’s preparing us for game one.”

Naturally, Justise Winslow wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is not pickup. There are coaches involved. We had some refs in here [and the] front office,” Winslow said. “So, it’s a little different. It’s not just your average basketball summer day. Things are gearing up right now, and I love it.”

Versatility Is Key

Gearing up for the season often entails tinkering with different lineup machinations. And with Meyers Leonard now in the fold, it’ll be interesting to see where he fits in the frontcourt rotation with Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr.

“We had some really dynamic speed units out there,” Spoelstra said. “It was a contrast in styles in some ways in the frontcourts in one of our scrimmages: Meyers on one end, DJ and Bam on the other side. Meyers was stretching the floor with his threes. DJ and Bam were running the floor for easy ones. And that’s the type of versatility we want on our roster.”

Adebayo echoed his coach’s sentiments on versatility.

“Scrimmaging was good because we gave two different dynamics,” the 22-year-old explained. “Meyers is more of a spread the floor kind of guy, and DJ and I are more like slashers. We’ll end up eventually being on the same team, but it works both ways. You have to be on your toes at any point in time with any team.”

Keeping It Exciting

Speaking of being on your toes, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler have a friendly wager going on.

“[Jimmy] looked good [with] his defensive intensity,” Haslem said. “Him and I got a little side thing going on here and there on pick-and-roll d. I’m up 0-2 right now, two stops to his none. And so, we’re just going to keep it going, keep it interesting, keep it exciting, keep it competitive.”

Butler, who “clocked in” at 3:30 AM, begged to differ about their wager.

“UD is lying. Isn’t it like a crime to lie on camera or something?,” Butler said jokingly. “He’s lying. He’s lying. He may have gotten the best of me in something today. We’re not going to specify what it was, but it’s not he stopped me. I just missed. I just missed.”

Note:

-Olynyk (right knee bone bruise) and James Johnson (conditioning) didn’t participate.