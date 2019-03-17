Hornets 75 - HEAT 93 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Charlotte Hornets 93-75 Sunday afternoon at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Wade & Dragić Take Over The Fourth

With Miami struggling a bit offensively entering the fourth, Dragić and Wade answered the call and shut the door on the Hornets for good.

All told, the duo combined for 22 of the HEAT’s 32 points in the period on 8-of-13 shooting, including this three from Wade after blocking Dwayne Bacon:

Wade ended up with 17 points, eight boards, two assists, that block above and a team-high plus-19 rating.

Dragić, meanwhile, recorded four assists and two rebounds to go along with his 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from downtown.

2. Bam Strong On Both Ends

From the start, Bam Adebayo remained ready for the catch inside and made quick decisions for finishes at the rim.

Then again, one of his more impressive plays of the afternoon came on this coast-to-coast take with contact in the second quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo fared well in both man and zone and kept up his tremendous activity when trapping along the perimeter. Hassan Whiteside did too, for that matter.

When it was all said and done, the 21-year-old Adebayo tallied 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

3. Jones Jr. Energetic As Usual

Although Derrick Jones Jr.’s stat line looked pedestrian, his impact was anything but.

In addition to knocking down a three and coming through with a nifty finish inside, Jones Jr. also led the team with three blocks, including this one on Kemba Walker in the first quarter just before Whiteside swatted Jeremy Lamb on the same possession:

Speaking of Jones Jr. on Walker, “Airplane Mode” made things very tough for Charlotte’s go-to guy and helped hold him to just 4-of-16 shooting.

At the end of the day, Jones Jr. had six points, five boards, one assist, one steal and a plus-11 rating to go along with his aforementioned three blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-After being out of action for 11 games, James Johnson made his presence felt off the bench with some strong defense, including this great block on Malik Monk on the perimeter late in the fourth:

That’s a testament to his conditioning and professionalism.

In addition to that block above, JJ also had six points on 2-of-4 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and a plus-14 rating.

Game Note:

-Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Bruise), Charles Cooke (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now embark on a four-game road trip that starts Monday at 8PM in Oklahoma City. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Tuesday, March 26 against the Magic. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.