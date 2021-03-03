Achiuwa & Herro Selected To Rising Stars Teams

Rookie Precious Achiuwa and second-year guard Tyler Herro have been selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars Teams. They become the third pair of HEAT teammates to be selected, joining Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem (2004 & 2005) and last season’s selections of Herro and Kendrick Nunn. Additionally, Achiuwa marks as the 10th HEAT player to be selected, joining Herro, Nunn, Norris Cole (2012), Michael Beasley (2009 & 2010), Wade (2004 & 2005), Haslem (2004 & 2005), Caron Butler (2003), Kurt Thomas (1996) and Khalid Reeves (1995).

Achiuwa, who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (20th overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft, has appeared in 34 games (two starts) this season averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes of action while shooting an NBA rookie-best 58.1 percent from the field. He posted a double-double in each of his two starts this season, becoming just the second rookie in team history to record a double-double in his first two starts, joining Kurt Thomas who also did so on 12/10/95 and then 12/12/95. Achiuwa has scored in double-figures nine times while leading the team in rebounds and plus/minus twice each. Additionally, he scored a season high 17 points while grabbing a season-high 13 rebounds at Philadelphia on January 12.

Herro, who has been selected to his second consecutive Rising Stars Team, has appeared in 23 games (14 starts) this season averaging 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 33.2 minutes while shooting 45 percent from the field. He has scored in double-figures 20 times this season, including seven 20-point games and two 30-point performances while posting three double-doubles and leading the team in points six times, assists on four occasions, rebounds three times and in plus/minus twice. Herro became the first HEAT player under 21 years old to post three 30-point games after dropping a career-high 34 points at Philadelphia on January 12. He also posted a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. Milwaukee on December 30 to become just the second guard in franchise history to record at least a 20-point, 15-rebound game, joining Dwyane Wade (1/27/11 at NY). Additionally, Herro has currently made at least one three-point field goal in 32-straight games, tying the fifth-longest streak in team history with both Eddie Jones (1/4/02 – 3/9/02) and Dan Majerle (11/12/99 – 1/18/00).