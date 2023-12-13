HEAT Win Six Suncoast Emmy Awards

Your Miami HEAT announced today that HEAT Broadcasting and HEAT Content Studio, the internal talented individuals behind the internal content creation & broadcast groups for the team and Kaseya Center, have taken home six coveted Emmy Awards at the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards held on December 2nd. The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a prestigious nonprofit organization committed to honoring excellence in television.

Since 1999, the HEAT broadcast team has earned 386 Emmy Award nominations and clinched 186 individual Suncoast Regional Award wins, marking a remarkable achievement in recognition. Miami’s Emmy wins span includes honors in diverse categories ranging from graphic design, animation, social justice and directing, writing, and game production.

This season, HEAT broadcasts secured the esteemed Regional Emmy for outstanding production of Miami HEAT basketball live coverage for the second consecutive year, distinguishing the team as the sole recipient in the live event categories. In addition, for the 13th consecutive season, the HEAT’s original broadcast initiative, entitled “Kid’s Day,” was nominated for an Emmy Award. Since 2009, the initiative has earned 25 nominations and 16 different Emmy Awards.

Since its 2021 debut, the HEAT's social justice series, Speak the Truth, has consistently garnered Emmy nominations each year, securing award recognition in two of the last three years. This year, the series took home its second Emmy Award for Short-form content focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), winning for highlighting a harrowing yet inspiring personal experience as told by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Michael McCullough.

HEAT Content Studio editors and photographers have received over 100 Emmy Awards for 23 winning entries since 1999. During its 19-year production span, the critically acclaimed series Inside the HEAT, a HEAT Content Studio production, has received 18 Emmy nominations, winning the award 12 times. For the second time in its history and the first since 2014, Inside the HEAT earned the notable distinction of winning multiple Emmy Awards for episodes in the same season. Inside the HEAT was honored this year with Emmy Awards for its shows featuring HEAT Executive VP of Basketball Operations & General Manager, “Andy Elisburg” and former HEAT player, “Max Strus.”

HEAT content creators were also recognized for an inspiring public service announcement tribute honoring the 5th anniversary of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

For the second time in her two seasons of working with the HEAT as a host and reporter, Kelly Saco has won an Emmy in the category of sports talent. Saco was the lone recipient of this category for the second straight year and has been a part of four Emmy-winning entries in various categories for her work with the Marlins and HEAT during the past two seasons.

HEAT wins for the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards include:

SPORTS PROGRAM - POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SERIES)

Inside the HEAT - Andy Elisburg

Shanon Irish, Eric Reid, Maggie DeBarberie, Elizabeth Adams, Janelle Johnston, Micayla Delesparra,

Andy Elisburg

Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Inside the HEAT - Max Strus

Shanon Irish, Eric Reid, Maggie DeBarberie, Elizabeth Adams, Janelle Johnston, F. Cody Gless, Joe

Jacobs, Max Strus, Micayla Delesparra

Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

LIVE SPORTING EVENT SEASON

Miami HEAT Basketball

Edward Ballard, Eric Reid, John Crotty, Arnold Speaks, Jr., Robert Hewitt, Ross Leviton, Amanda

Fuentes, LaVaughn Wright, Jose Cisneros, Charlie Luken, David Diez, Jonathan Lorenzo

Miami HEAT/Bally Sports, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION - SHORT FORM CONTENT

Speak the Truth

Denis Moreira, Michael McCullough

Miami HEAT/Bally Sports, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (SINGLE SPOT)

Marjory Stoneman Douglas 5th Anniversary Tribute

David Perez, Lisa Blanket

Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

TALENT – SPORTS