HEAT Win Multiple 2019 Clio Sports Awards
MIAMI, May 22 – The Miami HEAT has won multiple prestigious Clio Sports Awards for 2019, including a Silver award for the Vice Nights Microsite and a Bronze award for the Sunset Vice Intro. The Clio Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communications and are judged by a panel of top marketers and creatives from around the world.
The two Clio Sports Awards were awarded in the following mediums and categories:
Clio Silver // Vice Nights Website // Medium: Digital/Mobile // Category: Websites
Following the massive critical and commercial success of the “Vice” campaign, the Miami HEAT debuted an all-new “Vice Nights” uniform set for the 2018-19 season, along with an online hub that housed all accompanying content. Upon entering HEAT.com/ViceNights, users were able to explore multiple activations of the Vice Nights campaign, including a special player intro video, custom court design, branded merchandise truck, vanity license plate, and the black, laser fuchsia and blue gale uniforms.
Credits:
- Michael McCullough
- Jeff Craney
- Jennifer Alvarez
- Angel Kurny
- Jose Garcia
- JonMichael Rodriguez
- Terek Pierce
- Manuel Fabian
- Brett Maurer
- Sasha Beck
- Laura Sarmiento
- David Alvarez
- Jasmine Viana
Clio Bronze // Sunset Vice Intro // Medium: Film Technique // Category: Animation
As a reward for making the 2017-18 Playoffs, the NBA gave each of its 16 playoff teams the right to rock a third alternate jersey: the “Earned Edition”. Having already unveiled the widely acclaimed black “Vice Nights” jerseys, the Miami HEAT debuted the NBA’s first-ever laser fuchsia-colored “Sunset Vice” jerseys with a soulful, psychedelic video featuring a funky vaporwave treatment. After its premiere, the piece lived on as a player intro video for each of the team’s three Sunset Vice games during the season.
Credits:
- Michael McCullough
- Jeff Craney
- Jennifer Alvarez
- Manuel Fabian
- JonMichael Rodriguez
- Laura Sarmiento
- Yoana Barciela
- Pedro Alvarez
- Adriana Williams
- Saul Cuevas
To date, the HEAT has won nine Clio Sports Awards.
