HEAT Win Multiple 2019 Clio Sports Awards

MIAMI, May 22 – The Miami HEAT has won multiple prestigious Clio Sports Awards for 2019, including a Silver award for the Vice Nights Microsite and a Bronze award for the Sunset Vice Intro. The Clio Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communications and are judged by a panel of top marketers and creatives from around the world.

The two Clio Sports Awards were awarded in the following mediums and categories:

Clio Silver // Vice Nights Website // Medium: Digital/Mobile // Category: Websites

Following the massive critical and commercial success of the “Vice” campaign, the Miami HEAT debuted an all-new “Vice Nights” uniform set for the 2018-19 season, along with an online hub that housed all accompanying content. Upon entering HEAT.com/ViceNights, users were able to explore multiple activations of the Vice Nights campaign, including a special player intro video, custom court design, branded merchandise truck, vanity license plate, and the black, laser fuchsia and blue gale uniforms.

Credits:

Michael McCullough

Jeff Craney

Jennifer Alvarez

Angel Kurny

Jose Garcia

JonMichael Rodriguez

Terek Pierce

Manuel Fabian

Brett Maurer

Sasha Beck

Laura Sarmiento

David Alvarez

Jasmine Viana

Clio Bronze // Sunset Vice Intro // Medium: Film Technique // Category: Animation

As a reward for making the 2017-18 Playoffs, the NBA gave each of its 16 playoff teams the right to rock a third alternate jersey: the “Earned Edition”. Having already unveiled the widely acclaimed black “Vice Nights” jerseys, the Miami HEAT debuted the NBA’s first-ever laser fuchsia-colored “Sunset Vice” jerseys with a soulful, psychedelic video featuring a funky vaporwave treatment. After its premiere, the piece lived on as a player intro video for each of the team’s three Sunset Vice games during the season.

Credits:

Michael McCullough

Jeff Craney

Jennifer Alvarez

Manuel Fabian

JonMichael Rodriguez

Laura Sarmiento

Yoana Barciela

Pedro Alvarez

Adriana Williams

Saul Cuevas

To date, the HEAT has won nine Clio Sports Awards.