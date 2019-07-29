HEAT Waives Yante Maten

Posted: Jul 29, 2019

MIAMI, July 29 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived forward Yante Maten.

Maten, who was originally signed by the HEAT last season to a two-way contract on July 29, appeared in two games with Miami totaling two points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. Additionally, he appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the HEAT’s NBA G League affiliate, and averaged 23.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.17 blocks and 32.7 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

Tags
Maten, Yante, Heat

Related Content

Maten, Yante

Heat

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter