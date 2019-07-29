HEAT Waives Yante Maten

MIAMI, July 29 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived forward Yante Maten.

Maten, who was originally signed by the HEAT last season to a two-way contract on July 29, appeared in two games with Miami totaling two points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-4 from the field. Additionally, he appeared in 30 games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the HEAT’s NBA G League affiliate, and averaged 23.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.17 blocks and 32.7 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.