HEAT Waives Purvis, Putney, Stokes And Weber

MIAMI, Oct. 13 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived Rodney Purvis, Raphiael Putney, Jarnell Stokes and Brianté Weber.

Purvis, who was signed on October 6, appeared in one preseason game on October 12 vs. Atlanta, totaling two steals in 4:44 minutes of action.

Putney, who was signed on October 6, appeared in one preseason game on October 12 vs. Atlanta, totaling one rebound in 4:44 minutes of action.

Stokes, who was signed on August 27, appeared in three preseason games, averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 11.2 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from the field.

Weber, who was signed on August 21, appeared in five preseason games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.60 steals, 1.8 rebounds and 16.4 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent (13-of-28) from the field, 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from three-point range and 83.3 percent (15-of-18) from the foul line.

The HEAT’s roster now stands at 14, plus two two-way contracts.