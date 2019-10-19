HEAT Waives Alexander, Flatten, Palo And Reed

MIAMI, October 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived Kyle Alexander, Skyler Flatten, Bubu Palo and Davon Reed.

Alexander, who was signed on July 15, appeared in two preseason games totaling four rebounds and a block in 13:34 minutes of action.

Flatten, who was signed on October 15, did not appear in a game.

Palo, who was signed on October 15, did not appear in a game.

Reed, who was signed on September 4, appeared in four preseason games and averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.8 minutes.

The HEAT’s roster now stands at 14, plus two two-way contracts.