HEAT vs. Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals By The Numbers
Series Begins Tuesday At 8:30
- This is the fifth time that Miami and Boston will meet in the postseason, and the third time in the Conference Finals. Previously, Boston won a first round series, 4-1, in 2010, Miami won a Second Round series, 4-1, in 2011, Miami won the 2012 Conference Finals in seven games and in 2020 Miami won another Conference Finals in six games.
- Miami defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 4-1, in the First Round and the Philadelphia 76ers, 4-2, in the Second Round. Boston swept the Brooklyn Nets before dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks, 4-3, after seven games in Conference Semifinals.
- Boston won the season series, 2-1, with Miami's win coming in Boston.
- Miami is 51-78 All-Time against Boston.
- In three games against Boston, Miami posted an Offensive Rating of 96.8 and Defensive Rating of 108.6.
- Miami led the league in allowing their opponents to take 41.9 percent of their shots from three. Playing against Milwaukee, which allowed the second-highest percentage of opponent attempts from deep, Boston attempted threes at a rate that would have ranked No. 4 in the regular season.
- The HEAT were the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.9 percent, while the Celtics were No. 14 at 35.6.
- On November 4, Boston ended Miami's five-game winning streak with a 95-78 victory on the road. Miami shot just 22 percent from three while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown only combined for 27 points.
- Boston won by 30 at home on January 31. Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker all missed the game.
- Miami's 106-98 victory on March 30 came as part of the team's six-game winning streak at the end of the season, with Butler and Lowry combining for 47 points
- The Celtics and HEAT were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in terms of how often they switched pick-and-rolls this season, with the two teams also forcing the most opponent isolations per 100 possessions.
- The HEAT finished No. 8 at 0.97 points-per-isolation while the Celtics were No. 13 at 0.95. Of the 54 players who used at least 250 isolations this season, Butler was No. 7 at 1.09 points-per-isolation.
HEAT Category Celtics 113.0 (Rank 11) OFFENSIVE RATING 113.6 (Rank 9) 108.4 (Rank 4) DEFENSIVE RATING 106.2 (Rank 1) .547 (Rank 5) EFFECTIVE SHOOTING % .542 (Rank 9) .524 (Rank 12) OPPONENT EFFECTIVE SHOOTING % .502 (Rank 1) 64.4 (Rank 5) ASSIST % 60.9 (Rank 14) 14.9 (Rank 28) TURNOVER % 13.9 (Rank 13) 15.4 (Rank 3) OPPONENT TURNOVER % 14.0 (Rank 11) 27.8 (Rank 10) OFFENSIVE REBOUND % 27.7 (Rank 11) 73.5 (Rank 9) DEFENSIVE REBOUND % 72.5 (Rank 16) 21.9 (Rank 16) FREE THROWS/100 21.2 (Rank 23)
