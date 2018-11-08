HEAT to Host Midnight Madness Event

At the stroke of midnight tonight, HEAT fans will finally have the opportunity to get their hands on a Vice Nights jersey and the complete Vice Nights merchandise collection including an exclusive Court Culture retail line in-store and online. AmericanAirlines Arena will open for a special Vice Nights Midnight Madness event. Among the activations:

Retail Promotions

Purchase a Vice Nights jersey and receive a free Vice Nights gym towel and a free pair of Vice Nights sunglasses while supplies last, as well as a coupon redeemable for 15% off a future purchase. The future purchase cannot include Vice Night jerseys.

The Vice Treats Truck, a mobile retail experience, will be on-site and accessible to fans.

Amex® Card Members, get a free customizable New Era Hat when they purchase their Vice Nights jersey with their Amex Card. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions at HEAT.com/Amex.

Tissot’s Vice Quickster watches will be available for sale.

Photo Opportunities

Exclusive photo opportunity with the Vice basketball court.

Exclusive photo opportunity with the Mountain Dew Ice Throne.

Vice License Plate

The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) truck will be parked outside of the Arena for fans who wish to purchase a Vice Nights license plate. More details on the license tag requirements is available online at HEAT.com/ViceNights.

Vice Car Decals

Free Vice Nights car decals will be provided for fans in the P2 garage courtesy of Metro Signs, Inc.

Parking in the P2 garage will be free.

Thursday, November 8th (Friday November 9th at 12:01 a.m.)

12:00 a.m.

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132